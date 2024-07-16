RSV vaccination strongly recommended for Canadians 75 years and older and particularly those with health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe RSV disease

RSV vaccination recommended for consideration by adults aged 60 to 74 years of age in consultation with their health care provider

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has strongly recommended RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) vaccines, including AREXVY, to reduce the risk of RSV disease among individuals aged 75 and older, and particularly those with chronic health conditions that put them at increased risk of severe RSV disease. NACI also recommends vaccination be considered by adults aged 60 to 74 years in consultation with their health care provider. Further, NACI issued a strong recommendation for publicly funded RSV immunization programs for adults 75 years and older, especially for those at increased risk of severe RSV disease, as well as for adults 60 years and older living in nursing home and other chronic care facilities.i

National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends RSV vaccines, including AREXVY, for older adult populations (CNW Group/GlaxoSmithKline Inc.)

RSV is a common, contagious virus that affects the lungs and respiratory airways. For most people, the virus causes cold-like symptoms, but for older adults and adults with certain health conditions it can lead to more serious infection and complications such as pneumonia, hospitalization and even death.ii,iii Older adults are at greater risk due in-part to the natural decline in immune function with age.iv Underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, chronic heart and lung disease can be exacerbated by RSV, leading to severe outcomes.iii According to the most recent data available, RSV caused an estimated 470,000 hospitalizations and 33,000 deaths in those aged 60 years and above in high-income countries in 2019.v

Marni Freeman, Country Medical Director, GSK Canada said: "The NACI recommendation acknowledges the significant impact that AREXVY can have in reducing the occurrence and overall impact of respiratory syncytial virus among over 10 million Canadians aged 60 and abovevi who are at risk of severe RSV disease. We look forward to collaborating with public health officials, healthcare professionals and payers to ensure optimal vaccine access across the country."

AREXVY was approved in Canada in August 2023 and is indicated for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in individuals 60 years of age and older.vii Approval of AREXVY was based on a comprehensive Phase III clinical trial program that showed high vaccine efficacy of 82.6% for prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in adults ≥60 years of age, and 94.6% efficacy in older adults with underlying medical conditions.

About RSV in older adults

RSV is a common contagious virus affecting the lungs and breathing passages.viii For adults 60 and older, data demonstrate an increased risk for severe RSV infection that can lead to hospitalization.ix,x Older adults are at high risk for severe disease due in part to age-related decline in immunity, and older adults with underlying conditions are at even greater risk for severe disease.xi, RSV can exacerbate conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and congestive heart failure and can lead to severe outcomes, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. iii

About AREXVY

GSK's RSV older adult vaccine contains a recombinant subunit prefusion RSV F glycoprotein antigen (RSVPreF3) combined with GSK's proprietary AS01 E adjuvant. In Canada, AREXVY is indicated for the prevention of RSV-LRTD in individuals 60 years of age and older and is to be given intramuscularly as a single dose.iv

The GSK proprietary AS01 adjuvant system contains QS-21 STIMULON adjuvant licensed from Antigenics Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

The Product Monograph, posted at www.ca.gsk.com, should be consulted for complete administration and safety information.

About GSK

We are a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.ca.gsk.com.

__________________________________

SOURCE GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

Media enquiries: Canada media inquiries: +1-855-593-6274