MONTRÉAL, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - As it marks National Addictions Awareness Week, Portage wishes to reiterate the importance of ensuring access to rehabilitation resources that are tailored to the needs of different people struggling with substance use disorders.

Now, more than ever, as the opioid overdose crisis appears to be intensifying, access to rehabilitation resources is crucial. It bears mentioning that there were 525 suspected opioid- or other drug-related deaths in Québec between July 2022 and June 2023.1

In order to ensure quick and safe access to services for those in need, rehabilitation resources such as Portage must be able to count on government support to carry out their work, especially at a time when all organizations are affected by inflation.

"Throughout its fifty years, Portage has never ceased to innovate in order to offer leading-edge, adapted services to those in need. That is why we offer targeted support services that are geared to youth, adults, mothers with young children, individuals with mental health disorders, and members of First Nations and Inuit communities. Each and every day, we apply our experience, our expertise and our care to accompanying individuals on their path to a life of sobriety, filled with dignity, self-respect and accomplishment".

Peter A. Howlett, Portage

50 Years of Commitment and Modernity

This year, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary, Portage has continued to innovate in the field of substance dependence treatment, notably by launching the first mobile support application for individuals completing their rehabilitation program. This new application symbolizes the modernization of the organization's services and is based on its best practices in the areas of support and social reintegration.

About Portage

Portage has helped thousands of people with substance use problems overcome their dependency. The organization provides a range of services tailored to the needs of adults, adolescents, mothers with young children, pregnant women, as well as men and women with both mental health and substance use problems. Portage offers free treatment programs that are recognized and certified by Accreditation Canada.

Portage operates several drug rehabilitation centres in Québec: in Montréal, Prévost (Laurentians), Québec City and Saint-Malachie (Chaudière-Appalaches). Two other centres cater to residents of Ontario and Atlantic Canada. For more information, visit www.portage.ca.

SOURCE Portage

For further information: Claudia Ntihinyuka, TACT, Telephone: 581-888-1048, Email: [email protected]; Source: Seychelle Harding, Portage, Telephone: 514-939-0202, ext. 1118, Email: [email protected]