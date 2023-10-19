MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, Lieutenant Governor of Québec, awarded the exceptional merit medal to Héma-Québec President and Chief Executive Officer Nathalie Fagnan during a ceremony held at the Héma-Québec office in Quebec City today.

Such an honour underscores Fagnan's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each day, she got Héma-Québec staff and volunteers working together to meet the needs of the Québec population and deliver biological products of human origin. This honour reflects all members of the vast Héma-Québec family, from employees and donors to volunteers and partners. Each member contributed to ensuring that Héma-Québec always fulfilled its mission during a difficult time when health measures and border closures posed tremendous challenges and supply needed to be maintained in hospitals.

"I am delighted to underscore the contribution of a woman and an organization that faced daily challenges to help people who needed biological products to live or survive. Because of Nathalie Fagnan's leadership, Héma-Québec gave thousands of Quebecers an opportunity to enjoy life once more. I am deeply grateful to Nathalie Fagnan and the vast Héma-Québec family for their empathy, leadership and efficiency of governance," said The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, Lieutenant Governor of Québec.

"I am extremely heartened to receive this prestigious award that acknowledges the hard work all of us accomplished at Héma-Québec during this unprecedented health crisis. Of course, I am receiving this award on behalf of all our employees, volunteers, donors and partners. I have said it before and I will always say it — nothing could have been achieved without them," said Fagnan.

About the Lieutenant Governor's Medal

The Lieutenant Governor's Medal was hallmarked for the first time in 1884. The medal recognizes the voluntary involvement, determination and dedication of Quebecers who make or have made a difference in their community or Québec nation. The exceptional merit medal is one of five categories awarded by the Lieutenant Governor and is granted in recognition of an individual's or organization's outstanding achievement.

About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the needs of the Québec population for quality blood and other biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec encompasses over 1,600 employees and over 200,000 blood, stem cell, mother's milk and human tissue donors, in addition to thousands of blood drive volunteers. Each year, Héma-Québec delivers some 800,000 human biological products to Québec hospitals to meet the needs of patients.

