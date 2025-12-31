NatGold Token Reservations Surpass a Quarter Billion Dollars, Marking a Year-End Milestone

MIAMI, Dec. 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold" or the "Company") today announced a significant year-end milestone for its NatGold Token Reservation Program, reporting reservations exceeding 104,900 NatGold Tokens, representing more than US$285 million in gross market value.

NatGold Digital is the architect and operator of a revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold mining model designed to tokenize gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports--without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold.

As of 9:00 AM (EST) on December 31, 2025, more than 13,650 individual participants from 161 countries have reserved 104,933 NatGold Tokens. When measured against the Baseline Intrinsic Value (BIV) of US$2,721.23 per token at that time, total reservations exceeded US$285 million, reflecting strong and sustained global participation since launch earlier this year.

Participation in the program has exceeded the company's original internal projections, resulting in the reservation program becoming effectively oversubscribed relative to its initial design parameters. In response to continued inbound demand, NatGold Digital has elected to keep the NatGold Token Reservation Program open into the early New Year to accommodate ongoing international interest.

These developments reflect continued progress toward the company's previously announced objective of an initial NatGold Token market distribution targeted for Q1 2026, subject to applicable regulatory and platform readiness considerations.

"Surpassing 104,900 tokens reserved represents a meaningful validation of the underlying logic of the NatGold model," said Andrés Fernández, Chief Executive Officer of NatGold Digital Ltd. "What stands out most is not simply the number, but the global breadth of participation--confirming that investors increasingly understand gold's value lies in its existence, not in its extraction or storage."

NatGold Digital also acknowledged the contribution of its marketing partner, 78X, whose international outreach efforts have supported awareness of the reservation program across multiple jurisdictions.

"We anticipated interest, but the breadth and diversity of global participation exceeded our expectations," said Jason Freiert, President of 78X. "What's resonating globally is the clarity of the NatGold proposition--digital representation of gold that remains in the ground, governed by structure and transparency rather than extraction or speculation. That distinction is clearly connecting with audiences across markets and jurisdictions worldwide."

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

Tokenization is expected to commence Q1 2026. Visit https://www.natgold.com/ for more information

The information presented in the above release has been compiled by NatGold with diligent effort to provide an accurate and realistic overview of the subject matter. Nonetheless, factors such as subjective judgment, reliance on circumstances beyond NatGold's control, and external information sources inherently limit the exhaustiveness, completeness, and sufficiency of this information. Forward-looking statements are generally indicated by terms including "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "budget", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", and similar expressions, or by references to potential actions, events, or outcomes that "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" transpire or be achieved. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the value of any NatGold tokens, the anticipated timing of tokenisation and tokenisation eligibility, future business operations, and market developments. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Numerous risks, uncertainties, and events may result in outcomes that differ substantially from those described in NatGold's forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: alterations in economic conditions or sector trends; fluctuations in currency and financial markets; volatility in gold prices and AISC costs; changes in investment activity; legal proceedings; legislative developments; as well as environmental, regulatory, political, judicial, and competitive circumstances in regions where NatGold operates. Additionally, technological, mechanical, and operational challenges may arise during NatGold's development operations. References to "certification" of mineral resources are specific to NatGold's tokenization eligibility standards and do not signify compliance with the JORC Code, NI 43-101, or S-K 1300; such resources are instead certified under NatGold's criteria as NatGold Certified Resources. While NatGold deems current assumptions reasonable based on available data, these assumptions may ultimately prove inaccurate. Actual outcomes could vary from forward-looking statements due to diverse risks, uncertainties, and unforeseen events. The information herein serves solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of NatGold shares or securities. Prospective investors are strongly advised to consult with a qualified financial advisor prior to investing in NatGold. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are current as of the date issued. Except where mandated by applicable securities laws, NatGold expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in response to new data, future developments, or otherwise. Furthermore, the Company assumes no commitment to address third-party expectations or statements regarding issues discussed in this document. Investing in early-stage technology companies entails considerable risk.

