MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold" or the "Company") today announced the receipt of its first official supply-side submission for NatGold Tokenization Approval. The application was submitted by NatBridge Resources Ltd. ("NatBridge") (CSE: NATB | OTC: NATBF | FSE: GI80) for the tokenization of the subsurface mineral rights associated with Land Parcels 45 and 46 within the Cahuilla Gold Project, located in Imperial County, California. The project will now proceed through NatGold's formal due diligence, certification, and title transfer process--marking the beginning of a dedicated supply pipeline of qualifying gold resources ahead of NatGold's inaugural Tokenization Event, anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.

The Cahuilla Gold Project benefits from more than three decades of exploration by industry-leading mining companies. After small-scale prospecting first recorded in 1912, modern drilling and advanced exploration were conducted by Homestake, Newmont, Fischer-Watt, TDMCI, and Kennecott beginning in 1987, followed by additional work under Consolidated Goldfields and subsequently Teras Resources between 2006 and 2017. This long, well-documented technical history provides a robust foundation as NatGold Digital evaluates whether the project qualifies as Certified NatGold Resources, prior to its acquisition from Teras by NatBridge on October 21, 2025.

NatGold Executive Chairman, Mark Radke (former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission), stated, "NatBridge's submission represents a major milestone for NatGold Digital. Earlier this year, we began building pre-market demand for the NatGold Token, and the response has surpassed every expectation. As of October 23, 2025, more than 10,500 individual participants have reserved 80,135 NatGold Tokens, representing over US$205 million in Baseline Intrinsic Value at the time of announcement. This level of enthusiasm--from both traditional gold investors and the global crypto community--confirms that the world is ready for a sustainably mined, non-dilutive digital asset backed by real in-ground value."

"With demand now firmly established," commented NatGold CEO, Andrés Fernández, "the next phase is clear: we are building a buoyant supply-side pipeline of high-quality gold resources in advance of our inaugural NatGold Tokenization Event in early 2026. NatBridge is the first of many submissions we expect to see enter the approval process, and we look forward to advancing this project and others through our rigorous due-diligence and certification framework."

According to data taken from a NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Amended Technical Report on the Cahuilla Project Gold and Silver Resources, Imperial County, California" dated March 10, 2021, Parcels 45 and 46 contain an estimated 122,211 ounces of indicated gold resources and 6,650 ounces of inferred resources at a 0.005 oz/ton (0.16 g/t) cutoff grade. Using NatGold Digital's patent-pending tokenization ratios--0.40 NatGold Tokens per ounce of indicated gold and 0.20 NatGold Tokens per ounce of inferred gold--these figures would equate to approximately 50,214 NatGold Tokens, prior to the application of the Company's detailed certification process.

As part of that process, an independent, arm's-length resource modeling firm will apply NatGold Digital's Digital Mining Cutoff Grade of 0.10 g/t, a key component of NatGold's patent-pending digital mining process, which is supported by 11 patents pending spanning digital extraction, verification, custody, and on-chain resource integrity protocols. Because the NI 43-101 report applies a higher cutoff grade (0.16 g/t), it is unlikely that the volume of resources ultimately certified will decrease; if anything, eligible resources may increase once the resource-modeling review is complete. The final number of Certified NatGold Resources, and therefore the final token count, will be determined upon conclusion of the full NatGold Digital certification process.

Commenting on today's announcement and NatBridge's role as the first supply-side participant in the NatGold ecosystem, NatBridge Executive Chairwoman Michelle Ash stated: "Having spent decades in the global mining industry, including my work as Chief Innovation Officer at Barrick Gold, I've focused on how digital mining can offer a complementary alternative to traditional extraction--one that strengthens the industry while easing pressure on the environment. In this context, NatBridge's work with NatGold Digital represents an important early step in applying these concepts, contributing to the natural evolution of how the sector may recognize and realize gold's value," said Michelle Ash, Executive Chair.

Based on the preliminary estimate of 50,214 NatGold Tokens, the distribution that has been individually negotiated with NatBridge for this project would result in the following allocation: approximately 73% to NatBridge Resources, 20% to NatGold Digital, 5% to the NatGold Contingency Fund, and 2% to the NatGold Custodian & Social Giveback Program. These allocations reflect the specific commercial terms mutually agreed upon between NatBridge and NatGold Digital for this submission and are not indicative of a fixed structure for future transactions.

Assuming these token amounts and using the Baseline Intrinsic Value ("BIV") of US$2,582 per NatGold Token as of Friday, November 14, the potential valuation of the project would be as follows:

Total Estimated Token Value: US$129,652,548

NatBridge Resources (73%): US$94,646,360

NatGold Digital (20%): US$25,930,510

NatGold Contingency Fund (5%): US$6,482,627

NatGold Custodian & Social Giveback Program (2%): US$2,593,051

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the creator and global operator of the NatGold ecosystem--a groundbreaking platform built to transform in-ground gold into a fully sustainable, real-world crypto commodity. Using a patent-pending digital mining process, NatGold will convert Certified NatGold Resources (as defined in accordance with NatGold Digital's Tokenization Policies and Procedures), into NatGold Tokens: non-dilutive digital assets that combine gold's enduring value with Bitcoin's digital efficiency. The result is a superior fiat money alternative--engineered to lead a global monetary reformation. Tokenization is expected to commence Q1 2026. Visit https://www.natgold.com/ for more information

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) is a publicly traded Canadian company, also listed in the United States and Germany, leading the gold resource supply side of NatGold Digital revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold tokenization ecosystem. This innovative approach redefines how gold's value can be captured through tokenization, eliminating extraction and its environmental, social, and financial costs through a blockchain-powered, eco-friendly digital mining process. NatBridge's strategy is focused on the supply side of the NatGold Digital ecosystem. By acquiring gold resources that meet the qualification criteria of NatGold Digital, in accordance with NatGold Digital's strict token certification standards, NatBridge is establishing itself as a key player in this industry – operating at the intersection of three major global investment trends: gold, sustainable investing, and the tokenization of real-world assets. Visit https://natbridgeresources.com for more information.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:



Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.natgold.com



The information presented in the above release has been compiled by NatGold with diligent effort to provide an accurate and realistic overview of the subject matter. Nonetheless, factors such as subjective judgment, reliance on circumstances beyond NatGold's control, and external information sources inherently limit the exhaustiveness, completeness, and sufficiency of this information. This information also contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally indicated by terms including "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "budget", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", and similar expressions, or by references to potential actions, events, or outcomes that "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" transpire or be achieved. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the value of any NatGold tokens, the anticipated timing of tokenization and tokenization eligibility, future business operations, and market developments. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Numerous risks, uncertainties, and events may result in outcomes that differ substantially from those described in NatGold's forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: alterations in economic conditions or sector trends; fluctuations in currency and financial markets; volatility in gold prices and AISC costs; changes in investment activity; legal proceedings; legislative developments; as well as environmental, regulatory, political, judicial, and competitive circumstances in regions where NatGold operates. Additionally, technological, mechanical, and operational challenges may arise during NatGold's development operations. References to "certification" of mineral resources are specific to NatGold's tokenization eligibility standards and do not signify compliance with the JORC Code, NI 43-101, or S-K 1300; such resources are instead certified under NatGold's criteria as Certified NatGold Resources. While NatGold deems current assumptions reasonable based on available data, these assumptions may ultimately prove inaccurate. Actual outcomes could vary from forward-looking statements due to diverse risks, uncertainties, and unforeseen events. The information herein serves solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of NatGold shares or securities. Prospective investors are strongly advised to consult with a qualified financial advisor prior to investing in NatGold. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are current as of the date issued. Except where mandated by applicable securities laws, NatGold expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in response to new data, future developments, or otherwise. Furthermore, the Company assumes no commitment to address third-party expectations or statements regarding issues discussed in this document. Investing in early-stage technology companies entails considerable risk.

