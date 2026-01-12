NatGold Extends Pre-Market Token Program to February 15 as Reservations Reach US$355 Million

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold" or the "Company") today announced updated participation figures for its NatGold Token Pre-Market Reservation Program, reporting continued acceleration in global demand and confirming an extension of the reservation window through February 15, 2026.

As of 11:00 AM (EST) today, a total of 118,451 NatGold Tokens have been reserved by 15,396 participants spanning 161 countries worldwide. When measured against the current Baseline Intrinsic Value (BIV) of US$3,001 per token, aggregate reservations represent a gross market value of approximately US$355.48 million.

In response to sustained inbound interest across multiple jurisdictions, NatGold Digital has elected to keep the Pre-Market Token Reservation Program open until February 15, 2026. The Company emphasized that the total number of NatGold Tokens available on the initial pre-market distribution date will remain fixed at 25,000 tokens, with no increase planned.

The Company also reiterated that its inaugural tokenization event remains planned for later in the first quarter of 2026, with the specific tokenization date expected to be announced shortly, subject to applicable regulatory, operational, and platform readiness considerations.

"This sustained global momentum reflects more than demand--it reflects understanding," said Andrés Fernández, Chief Executive Officer of NatGold Digital Ltd. "We're seeing accelerating participation not only through token reservations, but also through engagement with the educational content explaining how and why NatGold works. Our lead video, Not Gold. Not Bitcoin. The Natural Evolution of Both., has surpassed 336,000 views in just over a month, while our NatGold Digital Mining 101 and Valuing NatGold Tokens series consistently generate 10,000 to 20,000 views per episode. Together, these trends reflect broad global engagement with the logic, structure, and integrity of the NatGold model."

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the architect and operator of a revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold mining model designed to tokenize gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports--without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative engineered to lead a global monetary reformation. Tokenization is expected to commence in Q1 2026. For more information, please visit www.NatGold.com .

The information presented in the above release has been compiled by NatGold with diligent effort to provide an accurate and realistic overview of the subject matter. Nonetheless, factors such as subjective judgment, reliance on circumstances beyond NatGold's control, and external information sources inherently limit the exhaustiveness, completeness, and sufficiency of this information. Forward-looking statements are generally indicated by terms including "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "budget", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", and similar expressions, or by references to potential actions, events, or outcomes that "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" transpire or be achieved. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the value of any NatGold tokens, the anticipated timing of tokenization and tokenization eligibility, future business operations, and market developments. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Numerous risks, uncertainties, and events may result in outcomes that differ substantially from those described in NatGold's forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: alterations in economic conditions or sector trends; fluctuations in currency and financial markets; volatility in gold prices and AISC costs; changes in investment activity; legal proceedings; legislative developments; as well as environmental, regulatory, political, judicial, and competitive circumstances in regions where NatGold operates. Additionally, technological, mechanical, and operational challenges may arise during NatGold's development operations. References to "certification" of mineral resources are specific to NatGold's tokenization eligibility standards and do not signify compliance with the JORC Code, NI 43-101, or S-K 1300; such resources are instead certified under NatGold's criteria as NatGold Certified Resources. While NatGold deems current assumptions reasonable based on available data, these assumptions may ultimately prove inaccurate. Actual outcomes could vary from forward-looking statements due to diverse risks, uncertainties, and unforeseen events. The information herein serves solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of NatGold shares or securities. Prospective investors are strongly advised to consult with a qualified financial advisor prior to investing in NatGold. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are current as of the date issued. Except where mandated by applicable securities laws, NatGold expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in response to new data, future developments, or otherwise. Furthermore, the Company assumes no commitment to address third-party expectations or statements regarding issues discussed in this document. Investing in early-stage technology companies entails considerable risk.

