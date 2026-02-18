MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold" or the "Company") today announced that FYEO Inc. ("FYEO"), an independent Web3 security firm, has completed a Security Code Review of NatGold's core smart-contract infrastructure. The review identified five (5) informational items classified as general recommendations -- all of which have been remediated -- and no issues were identified in any severity category from low through critical, reflecting a strong baseline security posture at the time of assessment.

The reviewed system was engineered by FP Block ("FP Block"), a leading blockchain engineering firm specializing in secure, compliant, and production-grade Web3 architecture. NatGold initiated the engagement of FYEO to obtain independent, professional scrutiny of the controls and governance supporting its tokenization system. The Company believes the outcome -- no low-to-critical findings, full remediation of informational recommendations, and public disclosure of the report -- provides a constructive validation point as NatGold continues to advance institutional-grade security practices.

Public Report Access

The Security Code Review report has been published via FYEO's public GitHub audit repository: https://github.com/fyio-io/NatGold

Scope and Objectives of the Engagement

The review was initiated by NatGold with the principal objectives to:

Provide an assessment of the overall security posture and identify any risks discovered within the environment during the engagement.

Provide a professional opinion on the maturity, adequacy, and efficiency of the security measures in place.

The Company emphasized that independent review and transparent reporting are core components of its security discipline, alongside ongoing testing and control maturity initiatives.

Ricardo Faria, CTO of NatGold said: "We treat security as a continuous discipline -- designed into our architecture, enforced through governance, and validated through independent review. FYEO's assessment provided an objective checkpoint on our security posture, and we promptly remediated each informational recommendation. We will continue to invest in external testing, control maturity, and operational oversight to uphold the highest standards."

Wesley Crook, CEO of FP Block, said: "Transforming in-ground gold resources into a secure, verifiable on-chain system is a rare technical opportunity, and we're proud to have engineered the blockchain infrastructure behind NatGold's platform. FYEO's review reinforces the importance of building with security, auditability, and disciplined governance from day one--and we're excited to support NatGold as the system continues to evolve."

Tammy Kahn, CEO of FYEO, said: "We conduct disciplined, standards-driven security reviews that produce actionable, decision-ready insight. NatGold's focus on robust controls and transparent disclosure demonstrates a serious commitment to accountability and operational excellence."

Overview of the NatGold Technical Architecture

NatGold Digital's patent-pending digital gold mining model is a blockchain-based system designed to tokenize gold-backed mining projects on the Ethereum blockchain. It converts approved mining projects into ERC-20 tokens through a structured smart contract process.

The system uses two core contracts: NatGoldQueueOrchestrator.sol, which manages project intake, approval, and lifecycle state, and NatGoldToken.sol, which manages token minting and distribution. Projects move through a defined state machine (queued, minted, or rejected) and are processed using a First-In-First-Out (FIFO) queue to support deterministic ordering. Role-based access control limits administrative actions such as approvals and minting to authorized roles, and all project state changes are recorded on-chain.

Administrative operations are governed through a Gnosis Safe multi-signature setup, requiring multiple approvals for actions such as project acceptance, mint execution, and contract upgrades. The system supports percentage-based token distribution across multiple wallets to reflect ownership structures. Both core contracts use the UUPS upgradeable proxy pattern to allow contract logic updates while preserving state. A React + TypeScript frontend provides functionality for project submission, queue visibility, and transaction tracking. Overall, the system provides a structured and auditable mechanism for managing the lifecycle and tokenization of gold mining projects on-chain.

About FYEO

Since 2018, FYEO has performed audits for the many of the world's leading Web3 projects and protocols. FYEO rigorously tests and analyze systems for potential vulnerabilities while auditing comprehensive code, logic, and functionality for implementations of advanced cryptographic or blockchain solutions using a combination of expert human security analysis and proprietary AI models. For more information, visit www.fyeo.io

About FP Block

FP Block is a blockchain infrastructure firm with 13 years of production engineering behind it. The company has architected secure, compliant systems and institutional-grade infrastructure for enterprise clients including Standard Chartered, Amgen, and Best Buy. FP Block's work currently spans real-world asset tokenization, enterprise digital-asset platforms, and regulated financial infrastructure. For more information, visit www.fpblock.com

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the architect and operator of a revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold mining model designed to tokenize gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports--without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative engineered to lead a global monetary reformation. Tokenization is expected to commence in Q1 2026. For more information, please visit www.NatGold.com

