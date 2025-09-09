Nashville is back: Mary Brown's Chicken revives Nashville lineup with expanded menu

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The wait is finally over, Canada! Starting today, Mary Brown's Chicken is turning up the heat and bringing back the fan-favourite Nashville lineup for a limited time across Canada. Back by popular demand, the iconic Nashville Mary Sandwich and Nashville Taters return, alongside an expanded lineup that includes new Nashville Wings, Tenders, and Pop-Ins, all bursting with a sweet, smoky, and spicy flavour fusion.

Mary Brown's Chicken Nashville is back (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

"We heard you loud and clear, Canada," says Kala Patel, Vice President, Marketing, MBI Brands. "Our guests have been asking for the Nashville Mary to make its comeback, so we delivered, in a big way. This time around, the Nashville lineup has been expanded to include new Wings, Tenders, and Pop-Ins, all seasoned with a perfectly balanced blend of flavour and heat that made the Nashville Mary such a hit."

The Nashville Mary Sandwich is a premium Grade-A boneless chicken breast, hand-breaded and fried to golden perfection, then tossed in Mary Brown's Chicken signature Nashville glaze. Served with crisp pickles and creamy ranch on a soft, pillowy brioche bun, this sandwich delivers a mouthwatering balance of sweet, smoky, and spicy in every bite. The Nashville Taters are also back, made from whole fresh potatoes grown by Canadian farmers, hand-cut and hand-breaded in-house, before being tossed in the delicious Nashville glaze.

The Nashville lineup will be available nationwide at more than 290 Mary Brown's Chicken stores and across multiple digital ordering platforms. Whether you're ordering in-store, on the Mary Brown's app, or through a third-party delivery partner, now is the time to experience the bold Nashville flavour while you still can.

For more details on the Nashville lineup and to find your nearest Mary Brown's Chicken, visit www.marybrowns.com .

About Mary Brown's Chicken:

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 290 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's Chicken has achieved 19 consecutive years of same-store sales growth, earned the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 15 straight years, and holds a Platinum designation with Canada's Best Managed Companies. The company's first international locations opened in 2024, and outside of Canada, Mary Brown's Chicken operates in Mexico, the UK, India, and Pakistan.

