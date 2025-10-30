Mary Brown's Chicken expands hockey partnerships to WHL, OHL, and Newfoundland Regiment

Canada's Chicken Brand and Canada's Game: Mary Brown's Chicken strengthens commitment to hockey communities across the country

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - At Mary Brown's Chicken, community has always come first. From coast to coast, the brand has been dedicated to giving back through charitable initiatives, local sponsorships, and regional activations that bring people together. With a long-standing belief that food tastes better when it's shared, Mary Brown's Chicken continues to strengthen its role at the heart of Canadian communities – and Canada's favourite game is a big part of that story.

Mary Brown's Chicken (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

Mary Brown's Chicken, Canada's fastest-growing chicken quick-service restaurant brand, is proud to announce an expansive partnership with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the Western Hockey League (WHL), and the Newfoundland Regiment team of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). These agreements mark an exciting new chapter for Mary Brown's Chicken as the brand deepens its connection to Canadian hockey communities nationwide.

With exclusive sponsorship rights in the QSR Chicken & Wings category, the brand will connect with fans through in-arena activations, special fan experiences, and ongoing community engagement initiatives in markets across Ontario, Western Canada, and Newfoundland.

"Hockey is at the heart of so many Canadian communities," says Kala Patel, Vice President, Marketing, MBI Brands. "At Mary Brown's Chicken, we share that same community-first spirit. These partnerships are an opportunity to support local teams, engage with fans, and strengthen our ties within the communities beyond the game."

"Hockey is more than a game -- it's part of our Canadian identity, just like Mary Brown's Chicken. The Ontario Hockey League is proud to partner with Mary Brown's Chicken," added Matt Gergely, Director of Business Operations for the Ontario Hockey League. "This partnership is about celebrating community, tradition, and the pure joy of the game -- from the first puck drop to the last bite."

Yvonne Bergmann, Vice-President, Commercial Strategy & Brand for the Western Hockey League says, "big cheers to Mary Brown's Chicken! We are excited to welcome Mary Brown's Chicken to the Western Hockey League. The WHL is looking forward to Mary Brown's Chicken proudly backing our teams in their western markets and giving fans more to celebrate with the Mary Brown's Chicken Goalie of the Week."

Through these partnerships, Mary Brown's Chicken will be active in dozens of Canadian markets, including cities represented by 11 WHL teams, 17 OHL teams, and in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, through the Newfoundland Regiment.

To learn more about Mary Brown's ongoing commitment to giving back, visit the brand's Community page .

About Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 290 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's Chicken has achieved 19 consecutive years of same-store sales growth, earned the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 15 straight years, and holds a Platinum designation with Canada's Best Managed Companies. The company's first international locations opened in 2024, and outside of Canada, Mary Brown's Chicken operates in Mexico, the UK, India, and Pakistan.

Connect with Mary Brown's Chicken on social

YouTube: @marybrownsofficial

Instagram: @marybrownsofficial

Facebook: @marybrowns

TikTok: @marybrownschicken

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world's finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL offers a world-class player experience featuring three key cornerstones: hockey development, education, and a safe and positive environment for all participants. A diverse and inclusive organization, the WHL consists of 23 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and six in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for close to 60 years. The WHL is also a leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada's National Junior Hockey Team.

About the Ontario Hockey League

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has long been regarded as the number one development league in the world, continuing to serve as a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League. The OHL consists of 20 teams, with 17 located in Ontario, two in the state of Michigan and one in the state of Pennsylvania. A proud member of the Canadian Hockey League, the OHL is also a leading provider of hockey scholarships, with over 329 graduates receiving OHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice in 2024-25, resulting in a collective investment of over $42 million by OHL member teams over the past 15 years.

SOURCE Mary Brown's Chicken

Media contact: Annette Zuk, [email protected]