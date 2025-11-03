Mary Brown's Chicken Serves Up Big Value for National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Mary Brown's Chicken, Canada's largest Canadian-owned and operated quick-service chicken restaurant franchise, is celebrating National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day with a deal fans won't want to miss.

On November 9th only, guests can enjoy the iconic Big Mary or Spicy Big Mary for just $4.99 plus tax or turn up the heat with the Buffalo Mary or Nashville Mary for only $5.99 plus tax – all made fresh using whole Canada Grade A chicken breasts.

National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

"Our Big Mary is the perfect way to celebrate National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day," says Kala Patel, Vice President, Marketing, MBI Brands. "It has earned its place as one of Canada's most beloved fried chicken sandwiches, and this year, we're giving everyone a reason to enjoy it again--or try a new spicy favourite--at a price that's hard to beat."

Available for one day only at Mary Brown's Chicken locations nationwide, these sandwiches are made with premium ingredients, including chicken breast hand-breaded in our Signature recipe, cooked golden brown, served on a soft, warm sesame seed bun before being topped with that signature pickle Canadians know and love.

So, whether you crave classic, crave heat, or just crave something delicious, November 9 is your day to celebrate Canada's favourite fried chicken sandwich.

About Mary Brown's Chicken:

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 290 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's Chicken has achieved 19 consecutive years of same-store sales growth, earned the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 15 straight years, and holds a Platinum designation with Canada's Best Managed Companies. The company's first international locations opened in 2024, and outside of Canada, Mary Brown's Chicken operates in Mexico, the UK, India, and Pakistan.

Connect with Mary Brown's Chicken on social

YouTube: @marybrownsofficial

Instagram: @marybrownsofficial

Facebook: @marybrowns

TikTok: @marybrownschicken

SOURCE Mary Brown's Chicken

For further information: Maxwell Johnston, [email protected]