Mary Brown's Chicken debuts winter-ready specials with Winter Feast and Feast for One

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Mary Brown's Chicken , Canada's largest Canadian-owned and operated quick-service chicken restaurant franchise, is thrilled to announce its latest seasonal specials: the Winter Feast and the Feast for One. Designed to bring warmth to the cold winter months, these offerings invite Canadians to cozy up with the perfect remedy for chilly days.

Perfect for sharing, the Winter Feast features eight pieces of Mary Brown's Signature Chicken, medium taters, a medium salad and four sweet snowballs, all for $37.99. A long-time favourite in Newfoundland, these snowballs blend coconut and chocolate for a delightfully sweet finish.

For those dining solo, the Feast for One includes two pieces of Signature Chicken, a portion of taters, a drink, and a snowball for $10.99.

Pricing may vary by region.

"Our Winter Feast and Feast for One are all about staving off the cold with hearty classics," says Jackie Guo, Senior Marketing Manager, MBI Brands. "Whether you're enjoying a quiet night in or hosting friends, these offerings are carefully crafted to provide warmth with every bite."

To complement your meal, add signature gravy, a refreshing bottle bundle or take advantage of our special Red Bull offer of two for just $6.00.

Available now at Mary Brown's Chicken locations nationwide, these limited-time specials are here to make winter a little more enjoyable.

About Mary Brown's Chicken:

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 290 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's Chicken has achieved 19 consecutive years of same-store sales growth, earned the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 15 straight years, and holds a Platinum designation with Canada's Best Managed Companies. The company's first international locations opened in 2024, and outside of Canada, Mary Brown's Chicken operates in Mexico, the UK, India, and Pakistan.

SOURCE Mary Brown's Chicken

For further information: Maxwell Johnston, [email protected]