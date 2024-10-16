NASA's Europa Clipper Headed to Jupiter with 5N Plus Inc.'s AZUR Solar Cell Technology

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, is proud to announce that solar cells produced by its wholly-owned subsidiary, AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH ("AZUR"), are enabling the Europa Clipper, NASA's largest spacecraft ever built for planetary exploration. The spacecraft took flight on Monday with the mission to determine whether Jupiter's icy moon Europa has the potential to support life.

"We are immensely proud to have our high-efficiency solar cells once again powering a critical mission, demonstrating AZUR's strong expertise and ability to push the boundaries of solar cell technology for deep space exploration. The world's leading space agencies continue to choose AZUR as a trusted partner and our high-performing solar cells which enable the generation of solar power in the extreme cold, dark and harsh conditions of Jupiter as well as many other environments, such as missions close to the sun and various Earth Orbits," said Gervais Jacques, President and CEO, 5N+.

AZUR's triple-junction solar cells (3G-LILT) were embedded in the Europa Clipper spacecraft's massive solar arrays. These solar-cell covered 'wings' are critical for utilizing the maximum amount of sunlight possible to generate power, as Europa Clipper will receive only 3% to 4% of the sunlight that reaches Earth due to Europa's distance from the Sun. The selected AZUR solar cells are specifically designed to function in one of the most extreme environments in our solar system, with conditions characterized by intense particle radiation, low sunlight intensity and low temperature ("LILT"). Prior to NASA, the European Space Agency also relied on these same solar cells for their Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) mission spacecraft, which launched in 2023.

"I would like to extend my deepest appreciation and congratulations to the entire team for this latest achievement in partnership with NASA, which further cements AZUR's strong global leadership and expertise in advanced solar cell technology for space solar power applications," concluded Mr. Jacques.

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

Forward‐Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward‐looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward‐looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, including that 5N+ will be able to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners, that 5N+ will continue to operate its business in the normal course, that 5N+ will be able to implement its growth strategy, that 5N+ will be able to successfully and timely complete the realization of its backlog, that 5N+ will not suffer any supply chain challenges or any material disruption in the supply of raw materials on competitive terms, that 5N+ will be able to generate new sales, produce, deliver, and sell its expected product volumes at the expected prices and control its costs, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. A description of the risks affecting the Company's business and activities appears under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" of the Company's 2023 MD&A dated February 27, 2024, and note 10 of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward‐looking statements can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "should", "would", "believe", "expect", the negative of these terms, variations of them or any similar terms. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward‐looking statements in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that 5N+ will derive therefrom. In particular, no assurance can be given as to the future financial performance of 5N+. The forward‐looking statements contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company has no obligation to publicly update such forward‐looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The reader is warned against placing undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements.

