5N Plus Inc. Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results and Increases Annual Guidance

32% year-over-year revenue growth to a ten year-high of $184.2 million for the first half of 2025

for the first half of 2025 Record Q2 2025 Adjusted gross margin 1 of $33.0 million and of 34.6% as a percentage of sales 1

of and of 34.6% as a percentage of sales Record Q2 2025 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $24.1 million , representing 79% year-over-year growth

of , representing 79% year-over-year growth Net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio 1 of 1.09x as at June 30, 2025

of 1.09x as at 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to a range of $65 - $70 million , up from $55 - $60 million

MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or "the Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025"). All amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

"Our performance this quarter and year to date marks several new all-time highs for 5N+, including record quarterly Adjusted gross margin, and record quarterly and first-half Adjusted EBITDA. In addition, we generated our strongest first-half revenues in a decade. In a volatile business environment where customers are seeking dependable partners, 5N+ stands out for reliability, technical expertise and product quality, further supported by our diversified global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities which are of strategic importance to our customers," said Gervais Jacques, President and CEO, 5N+.

"Building on our record results to date and amid accelerating demand in our strategic sectors, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for 5N+. Within Specialty Semiconductors, we continue to capitalize on, and to anticipate, further demand momentum from the renewable energy and space power markets, while in Performance Materials our bismuth-based products are delivering exceptional margins," added Mr. Jacques.

"As we head into the second half of the year, we are not only well-positioned to deliver on our now increased Adjusted EBITDA guidance ambitions for 2025, but to build on this momentum going into 2026. Thanks to our competitive advantages and expanded capacity, we will continue to solidify our status as the strategic partner of choice outside of China, able to capture growing demand for our high-purity advanced materials in an evolving geopolitical landscape," concluded Mr. Jacques.

Financial Highlights

Revenue in Q2 2025 increased by 28% to $95.3 million , compared to $74.6 million in Q2 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to higher sales in the terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power sectors under Specialty Semiconductors, and higher bismuth-based product pricing under Performance Materials.

, compared to in Q2 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to higher sales in the terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power sectors under Specialty Semiconductors, and higher bismuth-based product pricing under Performance Materials. Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2025 increased by 79% to $24.1 million , compared to $13.5 million in Q2 2024, driven by higher volumes in the terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power sectors, and better prices over inflation for both solar power and bismuth-based products.

, compared to in Q2 2024, driven by higher volumes in the terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power sectors, and better prices over inflation for both solar power and bismuth-based products. Adjusted gross margin increased by 41% to $33.0 million in Q2 2025, favourably impacted by the same factors as above. Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of sales was 34.6% in Q2 2025, compared to 31.3% in Q2 2024.

in Q2 2025, favourably impacted by the same factors as above. Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of sales was 34.6% in Q2 2025, compared to 31.3% in Q2 2024. Net earnings in Q2 2025 were $15.2 million , compared to $4.8 million in Q2 2024.

, compared to in Q2 2024. Backlog 1 stood at $310.0 million , representing 297 days of annualized revenue as at June 30, 2025 , 29 days higher than in the previous quarter.

stood at , representing 297 days of annualized revenue as at , 29 days higher than in the previous quarter. Net debt1 was $74.3 million as at June 30, 2025 , compared to $100.1 million as at December 31, 2024 , reflecting an increase in cash. The Company's net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 1.09x as at June 30, 2025 .

______________________________ 1 These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See Non-IFRS Measures for more information.

Outlook

Through the second half of 2025, 5N+ anticipates demand under Specialty Semiconductors from the terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power markets to accelerate, as customers look to secure advanced materials from trusted and reliable partners. Under Performance Materials, consistent with historical trends, volumes through the second half of 2025 are expected to be slightly lower than compared to the first half of 2025, with margins continuing to benefit from the Company's strategic global footprint and sourcing capabilities in the current volatile business environment.

Based on its financial performance year to date, coupled with anticipated demand under Specialty Semiconductors and better than anticipated performance under Performance Materials, Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 has been revised upwards from a range of $55 to $60 million, last updated on February 25, 2025, to a range of $65 to $70 million.

Looking ahead, the Company will continue to remain prudent in an evolving geopolitical environment, including with regards to its impact on operating costs. As a preferred supplier of ultra-high-purity, high-quality products with a strong supply chain providing customers with a key strategic advantage, 5N+ is well-positioned to continue solidifying its leadership in key end markets through the end of 2025 and going into 2026.

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra–pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

Forward–Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward–looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward–looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, including that 5N+ will be able to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners, that 5N+ will continue to operate its business in the normal course, that 5N+ will be able to implement its growth strategy, that 5N+ will be able to successfully and timely complete the realization of its backlog, that 5N+ will not suffer any supply chain challenges or any material disruption in the supply of raw materials on competitive terms, that 5N+ will be able to generate new sales, produce, deliver, and sell its expected product volumes at the expected prices and control its costs, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements. A description of the risks affecting the Company's business and activities appears under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" of 5N+'s 2024 MD&A dated February 25, 2025 and note 10 of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward–looking statements can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "should", "would", "believe", "expect", the negative of these terms, variations of them or any similar terms. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward–looking statements in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that 5N+ will derive therefrom. In particular, no assurance can be given as to the future financial performance of 5N+.

The forward–looking statements contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company has no obligation to publicly update such forward–looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The reader is warned against placing undue reliance on these forward–looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented in this press release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's expected financial results, as well as the Company's objectives, strategic priorities and outlook, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

For the three and six-month periods ended June 30

(in thousands of United States dollars, except per share information) (unaudited)





Three months Six months



2025 2024 2025 2024



$ $ $ $ Revenue

95,311 74,580 184,199 139,599 Cost of sales

65,888 54,385 127,780 102,405 Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,699 8,717 16,259 16,034 Other expenses (income), net

2,251 2,329 5,576 4,579



75,838 65,431 149,615 123,018 Operating earnings

19,473 9,149 34,584 16,581











Financial expense









Interest on long-term debt

2,002 2,146 4,006 3,941 Imputed interest and other interest expense

351 (272) 1,064 139 Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(97) 2 (811) (385)



2,256 1,876 4,259 3,695 Earnings before income taxes

17,217 7,273 30,325 12,886 Income tax expense (recovery)









Current

4,706 2,177 8,077 4,691 Deferred

(2,716) 307 (2,552) 899



1,990 2,484 5,525 5,590 Net earnings

15,227 4,789 24,800 7,296











Basic earnings per share

0.17 0.05 0.28 0.08 Diluted earnings per share

0.17 0.05 0.28 0.08











Net earnings are completely attributable to equity holders of 5N Plus Inc.

5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of United States dollars) (unaudited)





June 30 2025 December 31 2024



$ $ Assets





Current





Cash

48,624 22,142 Accounts receivable

58,485 42,172 Inventories

142,960 137,823 Income tax receivable

850 1,811 Derivative financial assets

3,131 6,978 Other current assets

5,895 6,469 Total current assets

259,945 217,395 Property, plant and equipment

93,584 85,995 Right-of-use assets

29,373 28,583 Intangible assets

24,213 22,929 Goodwill

12,032 10,665 Deferred tax assets

9,439 7,358 Other assets

3,350 3,982 Total non-current assets

171,991 159,512 Total assets

431,936 376,907







Liabilities





Current





Trade and accrued liabilities

50,916 42,116 Income tax payable

10,733 5,207 Current portion of deferred revenue

13,834 11,206 Current portion of lease liabilities

2,115 1,952 Total current liabilities

77,598 60,481 Long-term debt

122,961 122,203 Deferred tax liabilities

6,216 5,737 Employee benefit plan obligations

13,272 12,624 Lease liabilities

28,856 27,450 Deferred revenue

10,103 8,688 Other liabilities

797 706 Total non-current liabilities

182,205 177,408 Total liabilities

259,803 237,889







Equity

172,133 139,018 Total liabilities and equity

431,936 376,907









Non–IFRS Measures

Backlog represents the expected orders the Company has received, but has not yet executed, and that are expected to translate into sales within the next twelve months, expressed in dollars and estimated in number of days not to exceed 365 days. Bookings represent orders received during the period considered, expressed in number of days, and calculated by adding revenue to the increase or decrease in backlog for the period considered, divided by annualized year revenue. 5N+ uses backlog to provide an indication of expected future revenue in days, and bookings to determine its ability to sustain and increase its revenue.

EBITDA means net earnings (loss) before interest expenses, income tax expense (recovery), depreciation and amortization. 5N+ uses EBITDA because it believes it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of its ongoing business, without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

EBITDA is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024

$ $ $ $ Net earnings 15,227 4,789 24,800 7,296 Interest on long-term debt, imputed interest and other interest expense 2,353 1,874 5,070 4,080 Income tax expense 1,990 2,484 5,525 5,590 Depreciation and amortization 4,324 4,049 8,452 7,994 EBITDA 23,894 13,196 43,847 24,960

EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA means operating earnings (loss) as defined before the effect of impairment of inventories, share-based compensation expense (recovery), ERP implementation costs, loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, loss (gain) on remeasurement of financial instrument, impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, litigation and restructuring costs (income), and depreciation and amortization. 5N+ uses Adjusted EBITDA because it believes it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of its ongoing business without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024

$ $ $ $ Revenue 95,311 74,580 184,199 139,599 Operating expenses (75,838) (65,431) (149,615) (123,018) Operating earnings 19,473 9,149 34,584 16,581 Share-based compensation (recovery) expense (807) (15) 586 345 Impairment of non-current assets - 307 - 307 ERP implementation costs 156 - 316 - Loss on remeasurement of financial instrument 1,000 - 1,000 - Depreciation and amortization 4,324 4,049 8,452 7,994 Adjusted EBITDA 24,146 13,490 44,938 25,227 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.3 % 18.1 % 24.4 % 18.1 %

Adjusted gross margin is a measure used to monitor the sales contribution after paying cost of sales, excluding depreciation and inventory impairment charges. 5N+ also expressed this measure in percentage of revenue by dividing the adjusted gross margin value by the total revenue.

Adjusted gross margin is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024

$ $ $ $ Total revenue 95,311 74,580 184,199 139,599 Cost of sales (65,888) (54,385) (127,780) (102,405) Gross margin 29,423 20,195 56,419 37,194 Depreciation included in cost of sales 3,551 3,173 6,954 6,249 Adjusted gross margin 32,974 23,368 63,373 43,443 Adjusted gross margin percentage 34.6 % 31.3 % 34.4 % 31.1 %

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash. Any introduced IFRS 16 reporting measures in reference to lease liabilities are excluded from the calculation. 5N+ uses this measure as an indicator of its overall financial position.

The net debt to EBITDA ratio is defined as net debt divided by the trailing 12 months EBITDA.

Total debt and Net debt are reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at June 30, 2025 As at December 31, 2024

$ $ Bank indebtedness - - Long-term debt including current portion 122,961 122,203 Lease liabilities including current portion 30,971 29,402 Subtotal Debt 153,932 151,605 Lease liabilities including current portion (30,971) (29,402) Total Debt 122,961 122,203 Cash (48,624) (22,142) Net Debt 74,337 100,061

