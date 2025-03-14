Narwal Launches the Freo Pro, the Best Zero-Tangle Robot Vacuum Designed for Hair and Fur Mess

Advanced Technological Mop Leverages Outstanding Suction Power and Upgraded Auto Detangling Brush for Best-In-Class, Zero-Maintenance Clean

NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Narwal , the international leader in smart home cleaning, launched the new Freo Pro today, the brand's new mid-range robot vacuum and mop with an all-in-one station. Designed for effortless maintenance and powerful cleaning, the Freo Pro makes premium floor care accessible to more busy households with its revolutionary DualFlow Tangle-Free System.

Narwal Freo Pro

"Narwal has led the industry in intelligent, powerful robot cleaning solutions," said Junbin Zhang, CEO of Narwal. "We're thrilled to usher in a new model to make our cleaning technology more affordable, without compromising performance excellence. At 8500 Pa, the Narwal Freo Pro is the most powerful suction in its price range.It not only inherits Narwal's highly acclaimed Zero-Tangling Floating Roller Brush but also introduces an upgraded Dynamic Auto Detangling Side Brush, achieving a truly tangle-free cleaning experience, an ideal cleaning solution for family members with long hair and homes with pets."

Key Features and Innovations

As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over three million users across 30 countries, including North America, South Korea, and Australia. Over the past year, Narwal's most advanced models– including the Freo Z Ultra– have raised the bar on cleaning performance on a global level. Narwal has brought its innovative technology to mid-range models, making efficiency and hassle-free maintenance solutions more accessible.

DualFlow Tangle-Free System – The robot revolutionizes hair management with its SGS-certified de-tangling system, achieving a 0% tangling rate. When encountering hair entanglement, the smart side brush automatically transforms from a V-shape to an II formation, effectively releasing trapped strands. The system then utilizes optimized airflow to guide hair to the specially designed roller brush, where its conical single-arm structure with 55° tilted bristles efficiently channels debris into the dustbin. This seamless process ensures complete tangle-free operation, setting a new standard in robotic cleaning technology.

Powerful Cleaning Performance – 8,500Pa Hyper Suction, and Spinning Triangular Mops with 2.65 lbs downward force ensure a deep clean.

All-in- One Station – Automatic mop pad washing, combined with dual fans and heaters, dries mops in half the time at an optimal 104°F, ensuring even and safe drying while preventing bacteria and mold growth, and maintaining a fresh scent. The station includes DirtSense TM Technology, which automatically washes dirty pads until clean with smart water & mop dirtiness sensors.

7-Week Dust Storage for Hands-Free Disposal – The system includes a self-contained 1L dust bin with dust-compression technology and the first U-Pipe High-Efficiency Air Flow System. The robot stores dust for up to seven weeks in an antibacterial dust bag, preventing bacteria growth, odor buildup and the risk of base station clogging, reducing health risks, and protecting family health.

Ultra-Quiet Operation – Engineered for low noise, ensuring minimal disruption at home. Ideal for operation at night.

Smart Control – The robot is compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. Users can use the App for adaptive cleaning, targeting heavily dirty areas for focused cleaning and segmenting areas based on cleaning frequency.

The Freo Pro stands out as a cost-effective robotic solution, featuring thoughtful designs that address real user pain points. It is particularly suitable for pet owners and households with long-haired individuals, offering a truly worry-free cleaning experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Narwal Freo Pro officially launches on March 24th, with a two-week introductory discount period following its release. Starting March 14th, consumers can sign up for a chance to win a free Freo Pro, along with exclusive product updates and sales notifications. The product will be available at a special launch price of 599.99(U.S.)/849.99 (Canada), representing significant savings from its MSRP of 699.99/999.99. Visit us.Narwal.com (U.S.) or ca.Narwal.com (Canada) to explore the robot's industry-leading technology and secure your order during the promotional period.

About Narwal

Narwal is known for using its cutting-edge technology to realize its objective of bringing flawless floors to users. It's one of the top 5 robotic cleaning manufacturers, with the brand achieving $200 million in sales within two years of introducing its first product and maintaining high double-digit annual growth ever since. Narwal has raised substantial funds from investors including Sequoia Capital, Hillhouse Capital, ByteDance (parent of TikTok), and Tencent, among others. With over 700 researchers and scientists from across the globe, Narwal has made numerous breakthroughs in multiple fields and won prestigious international awards, including the Edison Gold Award, which honors innovation, and Time Magazine's Best Inventions.

