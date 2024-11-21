Narwal Announces Exclusive 2024 Black Friday Deals on Revolutionary Robot Vacuums and Mops

Industry-Leading Brand Lowers Prices on Robot Cleaners at Amazon, Costco, and Best Buy

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Narwal , the international leader in smart home cleaning, is rolling out its best-ever Black Friday deals for the 2024 holiday season. The sale will feature its lineup of innovative robot vacuums and mops and will start on November 21, 2024. Narwal's precision cleaning, zero maintenance, and adaptive AI technology create a convenient cleaning experience. The sale can be found on the Narwal website, Amazon, Costco, and Best Buy across the United States and Canada.

"The smart home robot vacuum industry is projected to be valued at over $50 billion by 2028," said Junbin Zhang, CEO of Narwal. "The technology behind new home automated cleaners has advanced tremendously, offering intelligent navigation, AI integration, customized scheduling, and adaptive suction, which provide a convenient solution for households looking to simplify cleaning routines. Narwal's Black Friday offers are a great opportunity to experience our top-tier home cleaning at a fraction of the cost."

Featured Black Friday Deals

Black Friday Deals are available between November 21, 2024, and December 2, 2024. Each Narwal model offers specialized features to keep floors spotless with minimal input, making them a perfect fit for today's fast-paced lifestyles.

Black Friday deals will be available on the Narwal website , the brand's Amazon store , Costco , and Best Buy .

Narwal Freo Z Ultra

Original Price: C$1,999.99 | Black Friday Price: C$1,499.99

The brand's most advanced model features the world's first Dual RGB Cameras with Dual AI Chips in a robot vacuum, detecting obstacles and messes in real time while executing adaptive, ultra-quiet cleaning strategies. The Freo Z Ultra combines Narwal's most advanced technology to deliver a hands-free cleaning experience. Its self-cleaning base station with 120-day dust collection ensures virtually maintenance-free operation. The mop also has an adaptive hot water mop washing system to ensure it stays pristine and hygienic. This TÜV-certified model also prioritizes privacy, while its 12,000 Pa suction power eliminates 99% of dirt without tangling, thanks to its unique conical brush.

Narwal Freo X Ultra

Original Price: C$1,599.99 | Black Friday Price: C$1,099.99

The Freo X Ultra is a premium, maintenance-free robot vacuum and mop launched in March of this year. It's more affordable than flagship models yet still delivers powerful cleaning performance with minimal maintenance. It's especially suitable if consumers must clean up a lot of hair or pet fur. offers powerful performance at Narwal's lowest price ever. It delivers 8200 Pa suction with DirtSense™ technology for efficient cleaning and obstacle avoidance – a tri-laser array monitors surroundings to avoid small and low-lying objects, and a side-laser enables the robot to clean within millimeters of them. The system's zero-tangle floating brush ensures smooth, easy, and consistent cleaning. The all-in-one base station handles self-cleaning and drying, ensuring a low-maintenance experience.

Narwal Freo

Original Price: C$1,399.99 | Black Friday Price: C$749.99

Narwal Freo is a Black Friday deal you can't miss: Get this powerful robot vacuum and mop combo with an all-in-one base station for just C$749.99—an unbeatable value. The brand's state-of-the-art all-in-one vacuum and mop system, featuring DirtSense™ technology, combines powerful suction with targeted cleaning. Liftable mopping pads dry carpets, enabling versatile flooring adaptation, and EdgeSwing™ for precise edge cleaning. Ideal for those seeking reliable, everyday cleaning, the budget-friendly Freo covers all bases for budget-conscious households looking for an effective, all-in-one solution.

Narwal Freo X Plus

Original Price: C$549.99 | Black Friday Price: C$399.99

The entry-level Freo X Plus brings robust performance with its zero-tangling brush and 7,800 Pa suction, which is ideal for pet owners or anyone dealing with high foot traffic and frequent messes. The tri-laser obstacle avoidance and voice-command integration deliver precision and convenience for a home cleaning experience. The unit is equipped with dust compression technology, with self-emptying internal operation for up to 7 weeks of dust storage.

Narwal S20 Pro

Original Price: C$699.99 | Black Friday Price: $549.99

The all-in-one cordless S20 Pro features advanced AI, powerful 20,000Pa suction with 20N down pressure, self-cleaning, and ultra-quiet performance. With DirtSense™ technology, extended battery life, and 180° flat-reach, it's built to handle heavy dirt and spills in any home. This comprehensive solution uses the upgraded tangle-free brush to tackle hard-to-reach spaces.

Give the Gift of Cleaning Convenience

Narwal's exclusive Black Friday deals will be available in the United States and Canada for a limited time. Shoppers are encouraged to visit the Narwal website , the brand's Amazon store , or retailers like Costco and Best Buy to take advantage of these savings.

About Narwal

Narwal is known for using its cutting-edge technology to realize its objective of bringing flawless floors to users. It's one of the top 5 robotic cleaning manufacturers, with the brand achieving $200 million in sales within two years of introducing its first product and maintaining high double-digit annual growth ever since. Narwal has raised substantial funds from investors, including Sequoia Capital, Hillhouse Capital, ByteDance (parent of TikTok), and Tencent, among others. With over 700 researchers and scientists from across the globe, Narwal has made numerous breakthroughs in multiple fields and won prestigious international awards, including the Edison Gold Award, which honors innovation, and Time Magazine's Best Inventions.

