Napanee shelter workers ratify deal, ending 5 month strike

LAIH is a shelter that serves women and children escaping domestic violence.

This ratification vote ends the strike, which began Friday, October 29, 2021.

Members ratified a four-year collective agreement dated from August 1, 2019 when the previous contract expired to July 31, 2023.

The deal includes improved job posting and grievance procedure language and new language on return to work and injury at work.

Workers will receive a 9% wage increase over the term of the agreement.

"It's the union's, and the members' belief that there are more improvements to be made at LAIH, and we're committed to being partners in the continued advancement of shelter and outreach services," said Gord Currie, Unifor Local 414 President. "With this contract, members can return to work and continue supporting survivors of violence in the community."

