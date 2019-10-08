NANUK Adds Key Size to Its Long Gun Case Lineup

Built to take extreme abuse so expensive firearms don't have to, the 985 features a NK-7 resin shell that's impact resistant and lightweight, with rounded corners, thick walls, and oversized details. It's shock-absorbent to prevent damage to the case and, more importantly, to the valuable firearms that it's made to protect.

But the case wouldn't be a NANUK without its four, superior, patented PowerClaw latches which use compressive force to clamp the 985 case tight. The integrated slide locks offer added security, preventing the case from opening during transport or in the event that the case dropped. For extra security, two latches feature integrated TSA-accepted key locks to keep firearms securely locked but accessible for inspection by the TSA when required. As an additional safety measure, the 985 is built with reinforced stainless-steel eyelets so padlocks can be used to secure the case.

The indestructible, MIL-Spec 985 case is equipped with a lid stay feature to keep the case safely open when in use. For easy transportation the NANUK 985 sports two spring-loaded handles and rolls smoothly with its ultra-durable polyurethane wheels. The NANUK 985 is backed with a lifetime warranty, their assurance that they build protective cases to last.

Measuring 36.6" L x 14.5" W x 6" H inside, the NANUK 985 was designed for professionals who requested a 36" case for takedown-sized and AR15-sized firearms. Its now available in two colors: Black and Olive and in three separate configurations: 1. Standard foam for personal customization 2. With pre-cut foam for take-down style guns 3. With pre-cut foam for standard 36" AR-15's.

About Plasticase and Nanuk

Plasticase's line of NANUK waterproof cases are trusted by professionals worldwide to organize, protect and carry instrumentation and equipment in unforgiving environments. For more information go to: www.Nanuk.com.

