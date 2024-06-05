Nanostics Prostate Cancer Screening Test, ClarityDX Prostate®, becomes accessible to men in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario

ClarityDX Prostate is a blood test that combines biological and clinical information using machine learning to generate a risk score for aggressive prostate cancer.

EDMONTON, AB, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Nanostics Inc., a precision health company developing diagnostic tests with its ClarityDX® platform technology, is thrilled to announce today that men can now provide blood samples for its ClarityDX Prostate test at LifeLabs collection sites across British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

ClarityDX Prostate uses biological data, clinical information, and machine learning models to generate a risk score for aggressive prostate cancer, marking a significant advancement in prostate cancer screening. It provides critical support to men and their healthcare providers in making more informed decisions about whether to proceed with a biopsy or not following a high prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test result.

"We are very happy that we can now bring a powerful tool in prostate cancer screening to men and their healthcare providers in BC, Saskatchewan, and Ontario", said Dr. John Lewis, CEO of Nanostics and Bird Dogs Chair of Translational Oncology at the University of Alberta. "When a doctor orders this test for their patient, they will receive accurate information about his risk of aggressive prostate cancer, helping make informed treatment decisions and avoid unnecessary invasive prostate biopsies."

ClarityDX Prostate is available in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario as a laboratory-developed test from Nanostics Clinical Laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta. In these provinces, tests are ordered, analyzed, and reported to the prescribing healthcare provider by Nanostics.

Go to www.nanosticsdx.com for more information and to order ClarityDX Prostate. Please direct all inquiries about the ClarityDX Prostate test to Nanostics via email at [email protected] or telephone 1-800-672-2027. ClarityDX Prostate is also available in Alberta from Nanostics as well as in Quebec from CDL Laboratories.

About Nanostics Inc.

Nanostics is a private Canadian company that develops and commercializes novel and noninvasive diagnostic tests. Its core technology, ClarityDX®, uses advanced machine learning algorithms to create a disease risk score. ClarityDX is applicable to a wide range of cancers and other diseases. Nanostics' lead product, ClarityDX Prostate®, is a test that improves the accuracy of detecting clinically significant prostate cancer. Read more at: www.nanosticsdx.com. Follow Nanostics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

For further information: Corporate Contact: John Lewis, Ph.D., CEO, Nanostics, Inc., [email protected]; Media Contact: Perrin Beatty, Ph.D., Communications, +1-800-672-2027