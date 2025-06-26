Major Investment from Genome Canada to Help Advance ClarityDX Prostate Adoption Across Canada

Funding to Propel Widespread Adoption and Integration of Innovative Prostate Cancer Diagnostic Test into Canadian Healthcare

EDMONTON, AB, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Nanostics Inc., a precision health company developing diagnostic tests with its ClarityDX® platform technology, announced today significant financial support from Genome Canada and Genome Alberta through the Canadian Biotechnology Innovation and Commercialization Initiative (CBIC) to accelerate the integration of ClarityDX Prostate into the standard of care for prostate cancer screening across Canada. This project is propelled by academic, clinical, and economic collaborations with leadership from Dr. John Lewis, Bird Dogs Chair in Translational Oncology at the University of Alberta, Partnerships and Innovation at Acute Care Alberta (formerly Alberta Health Services), and Nanostics.

ClarityDX Prostate is a laboratory-developed test that uses machine learning to combine clinical and blood-based biomarker data to predict the risk of aggressive, clinically significant prostate cancer and is currently offered as a patient-pay test. This pivotal funding will further support the adoption of ClarityDX Prostate into the standard of care for prostate cancer screening, first in Alberta, then across Canada. The anticipated outcome of this project is a stronger, more responsive, and cost-effective healthcare system for Canadians facing the challenge of prostate cancer.

The project's primary objective is to assemble a comprehensive evidence package demonstrating the clinical efficacy and economic value of incorporating ClarityDX Prostate into Canada's prostate cancer diagnostic pathway. This evidence will help pave the way for reimbursement and increased public accessibility. The evidence package will include results from a clinical utility study, a health impact feasibility study, and a health system integration study.

"We are very grateful for Genome Canada's support of this project," said Dr. John Lewis, Bird Dogs Chair of Translational Oncology. "This unique opportunity to collaborate directly with Acute Care Alberta will accelerate adoption of ClarityDX Prostate, and more importantly, help improve the outcomes of men in their journey of screening and diagnosis for prostate cancer."

"This project is an example of how Acute Care Alberta is collaborating with academia, industry, and care providers to ensure that Albertans have access to the best quality healthcare," said Tara Klassen Ph.D., Innovation Lead - Surgical Care Alberta "The results from this real-world study will be used to quantify the impact of adopting ClarityDX Prostate into the Alberta and Canadian healthcare systems using in system, on system, for systems science."

About ClarityDX Prostate ® and How to Order the Test

ClarityDX Prostate uses biological data, clinical information, and AI-powered learning models to generate a risk score for aggressive prostate cancer, marking a significant advancement in prostate cancer screening. It provides critical support to men and their healthcare providers in making more informed decisions about whether to proceed with a biopsy following a high prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test result or an abnormal digital rectal exam (DRE).

Order ClarityDX Prostate in Canada (except Quebec): https://www.nanosticsdx.com/claritydx-prostate/#order-test-today. Order ClarityDX Prostate in Quebec: cdllaboratories.com.

Order ClarityDX Prostate in the US: https://www.proteanbiodx.com/cdxprostate#pcdx-order.

About Nanostics Inc.

Nanostics Inc. is a private Canadian company that develops and commercializes novel and noninvasive diagnostic tests. Its core technology, ClarityDX®, uses advanced machine learning algorithms to create a disease risk score that predicts the presence of diseases. ClarityDX is applicable to a wide range of cancers and other diseases. Nanostics' lead product, ClarityDX Prostate®, is a test that improves the accuracy of detecting clinically significant prostate cancer. Read more at www.nanosticsdx.com. Follow Nanostics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

