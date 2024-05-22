Quebec -based CDL Laboratories will now offer the validated ClarityDX Prostate risk score to healthcare providers and their patients suspected of having aggressive prostate cancer.

EDMONTON, AB, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Nanostics Inc., a precision health company developing diagnostic tests with its ClarityDX® platform technology, signed an agreement with Quebec-based CDL Laboratories (CDL) to expand access to the ClarityDX Prostate® to men and their healthcare providers.

ClarityDX Prostate uses biological data, clinical information, and AI-powered learning models to generate a risk score for aggressive prostate cancer, marking a significant advancement in prostate cancer screening. It provides critical support to men and their healthcare providers in making more informed decisions about whether to proceed with a biopsy or not following a high prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test result.

"We are very excited to partner with CDL Laboratories and expand access to ClarityDX Prostate in Canada", said Dr. John Lewis, CEO of Nanostics and Bird Dogs Chair of Translational Oncology at the University of Alberta. "The risk score provides accurate information to both men and their doctors regarding the patient's risk of aggressive prostate cancer. This helps making informed treatment decisions, which are crucial for enhancing patient outcomes and quality of life".

"At CDL Laboratories, innovation, quality, and excellence are fundamental. As we leverage cutting-edge AI technology to shape the future of healthcare, we proudly introduce ClarityDX Prostate exclusively in Quebec. This groundbreaking advancement in men's health will empower our 3,500 healthcare professionals and will provide reassurance to tens of thousands of patients every year", says Laurent Amram, President and Founder of CDL Laboratories, an ELNA Medical Group company.

ClarityDX Prostate is available in Canada through Nanostics CPSA accredited lab in Edmonton, Alberta, and has been used by many male patients in Alberta. For more information or to order please visit nanosticsdx.com or cdllaboratories.com.

About CDL Laboratories

Established in 1993, CDL Laboratories is a leading provider of diagnostic laboratory services in Quebec. At the forefront of the medical testing industry, its mission is fueled by a commitment to integrating the most advanced diagnostic equipment and state-of-the-art technologies to deliver precise results in industry-leading turn-around times. An innovator in the Canadian healthcare landscape, CDL Laboratories bolsters an unwavering dedication to the highest quality and excellence with over 1.4M tests per year. It is the most accredited laboratory in the province and a Roche Diagnostics showcase for over 25 years. CDL Laboratories is a subsidiary of the ELNA Medical Group, Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics and diagnostic services.

About Nanostics Inc.

Nanostics is a private Canadian company that develops and commercializes novel and noninvasive diagnostic tests. Its core technology, ClarityDX®, uses advanced machine learning algorithms to create a disease risk score. ClarityDX is applicable to a wide range of cancers and other diseases. Nanostics' lead product, ClarityDX Prostate®, is a test that improves the accuracy of detecting clinically significant prostate cancer. Read more at: www.nanosticsdx.com. Follow Nanostics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

