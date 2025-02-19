C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife announced today that Nancy Carroll and John Montalbano have been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective February 28, 2025.

Ms. Carroll is a former partner in the Financial Services Group and head of the National Insurance and Reinsurance Group of the law firm McCarthy Tétrault LLP, with over 40 years of experience as a leading legal advisor to Canadian and global insurance and reinsurance companies, banks and their boards on complex regulatory, M&A, transactional, compliance, governance and strategic matters. She holds a JD from the University of Toronto, a Master of Arts in International Political Studies from Queen's University, a Bachelor of Arts from Mount Allison University, and an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and the Rotman School of Business at the University of Toronto.

Mr. Montalbano is an experienced wealth and asset management executive and former senior executive at the Royal Bank of Canada, having previously served as Chief Executive Officer of RBC Global Asset Management and Vice Chair of RBC Wealth Management. He is currently Principal of Tower Beach Capital Ltd., a private enterprise focused on venture capital investments. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

"Nancy and John bring significant financial services, insurance, and wealth and asset management experience that will be valuable in supporting the effective oversight of Manulife's strategy and operations," said Don Lindsay, Chair of the Board, Manulife. "We are fortunate to have them join the board and are confident their contributions will have a positive effect on Manulife and on our board."

Ms. Carroll joins the Audit Committee and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and Mr. Montalbano joins the Management Resources and Compensation Committee and Risk Committee.

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses.

