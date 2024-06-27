The Government of Canada is helping businesses grow locally and compete globally, while positioning B.C. as a leader in clean technology

NANAIMO, BC, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Across British Columbia, forward-thinking businesses are developing solutions to global environmental challenges. In Nanaimo, VMAC – which stands for Vehicle Mounted Air Compressors – is enabling more sustainable commercial transportation options and contributing to a resilient and competitive local economy.

Nanaimo-based business receives over $3.1 million to power green transportation. (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $3.1 million in funding for VMAC to increase production of its air compressor technology, designed specifically for heavy duty commercial electric vehicles.

VMAC's mobile compressors use patented technology to compress air, which is used to power commercial electric vehicle parts such as air brakes. This innovative technology allows for reduced fuel consumption, lower emissions and enhanced operational efficiency.

With this funding through PacifiCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity program, VMAC will expand its manufacturing facility, install new machines, implement a marketing plan and hire new personnel. VMAC's innovations will help meet the growing demand for zero-emission commercial vehicles.

The investment announced today aligns with PacifiCan's commitment to boosting advanced manufacturing and clean technology in B.C. Projects like this drive innovation, revenue growth and job creation, supporting PacifiCan's vision of enduring prosperity for all British Columbians.

Quotes

"Throughout British Columbia, our communities are working to build a cleaner, more prosperous future. Today's announcement demonstrates PacifiCan's commitment to nurturing local businesses, fostering their growth here at home and helping them compete globally. This investment will give VMAC the resources it needs to meet demand for its innovations and create good quality jobs here in B.C."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)

"VMAC wishes to express our gratitude for PacifiCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity program funding. This support allows us to expand into new markets and grow exports, create new manufacturing jobs, invest in innovative technology and equipment, and enhance processes to develop B.C. manufactured clean technology for heavy-duty electric vehicles. As a global leader in compressed air innovation, VMAC's new business venture is helping the world transition to a zero-emission future with commercial electric vehicle air brake compressors."

- Brent Johnston, CEO, VMAC

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the dedicated federal economic development agency for British Columbians. PacifiCan's programs and services help businesses, not-for-profits and communities grow stronger.

The Business Scale-up and Productivity program makes strategic investments in key economic sectors, helping innovative companies accelerate their growth and compete globally.

