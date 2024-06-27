NAMSYS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - NamSys Inc. (TSXV: CTZ), a leading provider of technology for cash processing and transportation, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended April 30th. All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars.

Second Quarter Highlights (for the three months ended April 30, 2024 compared to April 30, 2023):

Revenue of $1,660,620 , compared to $1,519,788 , an improvement of 9%.

, compared to , an improvement of 9%. Net income for the quarter was up 28% to $523,928 ( $0.02 per share) from $410,917 ( $0.02 per share).

( per share) from ( per share). The Company purchased and cancelled an additional 89,500 common shares. A total of 276,800 shares have been purchased and cancelled as part of the Normal Course Issuer Bid that commenced August 30, 2023 .

. On May 21, 2024 , the Company announced a special dividend of $0.05 per common share of the Company, paid on June 11, 2024 , to holders of record of common shares on May 29, 2024 .

"We are confident in sustaining our growth, with our investments in technology and talent positioning us to capitalize on new opportunities in cash processing and transportation." commented Jason Siemens, President & CEO.

The financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

About NamSys Inc.

NamSys Inc. products are designed to bring efficiency to the processing of currency and other value instruments in retailers, financial institutions, and cash-in-transit providers. NamSys' proprietary systems for this market are sold as software-as-a-service subscriptions and operate in the public cloud service providers.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This Media Release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including the success of the Corporation's sales strategies.

SOURCE NamSys Inc.

For further information, please contact us at mailto:[email protected].