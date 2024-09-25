NamSys Inc. Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - NamSys Inc. (TSXV: CTZ), a leading provider of technology for cash processing and transportation, today announced that the board has received the resignation of Joe Prodan from the Board of Directors effective September 30th, 2024.

"We wish to thank Mr. Prodan for his hard work over the last 8 years," stated Christie Gray, COO of NamSys.

NamSys also announced that Michael Robb has joined the Company's Board of Directors and will be serving on the Audit Committee.

Mr. Robb is a Chartered Public Accountant, a Certified Management Accountant, and the President and Chief Executive Officer of AirIQ (IQ – TSX-V) a pioneer in IoT based asset management solutions.

Mr. Robb has held various senior positions in publicly traded technology companies during his career. Most notably, he previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Northcore Technologies Inc. (NEX:NTI.H; OTCBB: NTLNF) and Viking Gold Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:VGC). Mr. Robb also served as the Chief Financial Officer for Futura Awards Inc.

"We are pleased to have someone with Mike's experience and skillset join the NamSys Board," said Jason Siemens, fellow Board member and CEO of NamSys. "Mike is a proven operator who has helped grow a number of companies both organically and through acquisitions over the years. We believe he will bring considerable knowledge and strategic advice to the company."

"I am excited to join NamSys' Board of Directors," said Michael Robb. "I believe that NamSys' technology and compelling product offering can provide significant value for customers. I look forward to working with their talented team to drive growth and create value for shareholders."

NamSys Inc. products are designed to bring efficiency to the processing of currency and other value instruments in retailers, financial institutions, and cash-in-transit providers. NamSys' proprietary systems for this market are sold as software-as-a-service subscriptions and operate in the public cloud service providers.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained in this release. This Media Release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including the success of the Corporation's sales strategies.

