NAMSYS ANNOUNCES SPECIAL DIVIDEND

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - NamSys Inc. (TSXV: CTZ) (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology for cash processing and transportation, announced today a special dividend of CAD$0.05 per common share of the Company to be paid on June 11, 2024 to holders of record of common shares on May 29, 2024.

In recognition of the Company's continued strong financial performance, the Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved this one-time, special dividend. The Board does not plan to make regular dividend distributions in the future, and no ongoing dividend strategy is currently in place.

About NamSys Inc.

NamSys Inc. products are designed to bring efficiency to the processing of currency and other value instruments in retailers, financial institutions, and cash-in-transit providers. NamSys' proprietary systems for this market are sold as software-as-a-service subscriptions and operate in the public cloud service providers.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance and management's expectations regarding the timing and payment of future dividends, if any. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the Company's capital position and managements' decision on how capital is employed, all of which may be affected by such factors as general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; actions by government and regulatory authorities affecting the business of the Company; the future of the market for the Company's products and services; and the impact of inflation and rising costs of goods and services on the Company's business model. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The information in this press release, including such forward-looking information, is made as of the date of this press release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE NamSys Inc.

For further information: Christie Gray, Chief Operating Officer, Tel: 289-748-3737