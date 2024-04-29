NamSys Announces Shareholder Meeting and Mailing of Circular

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - NamSys Inc. ("NamSys" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: CTZ) announces that the Corporation has filed its proxy related materials, including its notice of annual general meeting of shareholders and management information circular (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca in respect of its annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on May 10, 2024 (the "Meeting"). Detailed instructions about how shareholders may vote their shares at the Meeting can be found in the Meeting Materials.

The Meeting Materials have been mailed to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2024. The Meeting Materials amend and replace a version of the management information circular inadvertantly mailed to shareholders with certain innacurate disclosure contained therein in order to enhance the accuracy of the information provided to our shareholders.

About NamSys Inc.

NamSys Inc. products are designed to bring efficiency to the processing of currency and other value instruments in retailers, financial institutions, and cash-in-transit providers. NamSys' proprietary systems for this market are sold as software-as-a-service subscriptions and operate in the public cloud service providers.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE NamSys Inc.

For further information: Christie Gray, Chief Operating Officer, Tel: 289-748-3737