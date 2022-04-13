Name the Puppy 2022: Announcing the winners

INNISFAIL, AB, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Name the Puppy contest.

The winning names will be given to the first 13 puppies born at the Police Dog Services Training Centre in 2022.

A black German Shepherd puppy with its tongue out. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police) A German Shepherd puppy with its ears folded down. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police) Four German Shepherd puppies play on a table. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police) Five German Shepherd puppies sit together in a group. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

We received over 11,000 online entries and we appreciate all the kids and parents who took the time to enter the contest and help name these puppies.

All names had to start with the letter R. For entries of the same name, a draw determined the winner.

The winning entries are:

Radar – Tanner Buhler ( Russell, Manitoba )

– ( ) Raven – Austen Brake ( Paradise, Newfoundland & Labrador)

– ( & Labrador) Rayna – Paris Graham ( Rankin Inlet, Nunavut )

– ( ) Reba – Lucas Larson ( Calgary, Alberta )

– ( ) Rebel – Gabriel Ghoussoub ( Laval, Quebec )

– ( ) Remi – Bentley Ellsworth ( Tignish, Prince Edward Island )

– ( ) Rex – Brayden Pirie (Cummings Cove, New Brunswick )

– (Cummings Cove, ) Rigby – Josslyn Jeary ( Victoria, British Columbia )

– ( ) Rogue – Sophie Corbett (Lingan, Nova Scotia )

– (Lingan, ) Rosie – Claire Blake ( Teslin , Yukon )

– ( , ) Roxy – Noelle Ruggles ( Hay River, Northwest Territories )

– ( ) Ruler – Bryce Hunter ( Waterloo, Ontario )

– ( ) Ryder – Harper Mottram ( Kelvington, Saskatchewan )

Each of the 13 winners will receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the pup they named, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle.

Although there can be only 13 winners, names not selected for the contest will be considered for other puppies born during the year.

For those who want a head start thinking of names for next year's contest, all names in 2023 must start with the letter S.

Quotes

"Thank you to all the children across Canada that participated in the Name the Puppy contest! I continue to be amazed by the level of participation. Our puppies will wear their names with pride."

Inspector Alana McLeod, Officer in Charge of RCMP Police Dog Services

About RCMP Police Dog Services

RCMP police service dog teams are an important part of frontline policing. They search for missing or lost people, track and apprehend criminals, remove illicit drugs from the streets, detect explosives, and search for evidence used in crimes.

About the Police Dog Service Training Centre

The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta, is the training centre for all RCMP police dog teams in Canada.

All the German shepherds working today as RCMP service dogs were born at the PDSTC as part of the RCMP Police Dog Breeding Program.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Inspector Alana McLeod or Sergeant Claudio Maurizio, RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre, Telephone number: 403-227-3346