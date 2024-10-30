MONTRÉAL, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Nalmont Capital is introducing a distinctive offering to the Canadian asset management market. The newly established Montréal-based firm focuses on research, development and innovation, and will fill a niche in systematic investment strategies and sophisticated management solutions for a broad range of institutional investors and financial intermediaries. Walter Global Asset Management ("Walter GAM") and LFIS Capital ("LFIS") have partnered with the Nalmont management team to create Nalmont Capital.

The team's extensive experience in managing quantitative and alternative strategies, combined with its strong derivatives and structured products expertise ensures Nalmont Capital's unique positioning in the Canadian market. The firm offers tailored investment solutions that optimize performance and effectively manage risk, and its operations are fueled by its close partnership with the seasoned investment team at LFIS Capital—one of Europe's most prominent quantitative asset managers—and by the use of LFIS' robust technological platform.

"Our expertise is rooted in two decades of in-depth research and academic excellence, complemented by our partnership with LFIS and Walter GAM. This provides us with the solid foundation required to immediately cater to large sophisticated clients," says Nicolas Papageorgiou, President and Founding Partner of Nalmont Capital. "Everything is in place for us to roll out the research-based investment strategies that will enable us to navigate complex financial landscapes and create value for our clients."

"We are confident that the industry credibility and extensive expertise of Nicolas Papageorgiou and his team, combined with LFIS' state-of-the-art technological infrastructure, will position Nalmont Capital as a leader in the management of sophisticated portfolio solutions for institutional clients in Canada and throughout North America," says Sylvain Brosseau, CEO and Founding Partner at Walter GAM.

"For LFIS Capital, Nalmont Capital is the perfect partner to expand our management expertise and technological platform beyond Europe and across the North American market," says Sofiène Haj‑Taieb, President of LFIS Capital. "With Nalmont Capital, we're joining forces with a local counterpart that has the leading-edge experience to continue to grow our platform."

About Nalmont Capital

Nalmont Capital Inc. is an independent investment management firm based in Canada, dedicated to delivering systematic investment strategies and advanced portfolio solutions. The firm leverages extensive expertise in quantitative portfolio management, liquid alternative strategies, financial derivatives, and structured products to provide sophisticated, flexible, and capital-efficient investment options for a broad range of institutional investors and financial intermediaries. www.nalmontcapital.com

About Walter Global Asset Management

Walter Global Asset Management is a globally diversified private equity firm that delivers development capital and strategic expertise to high-potential investment managers, as well as financial services and wealth management firms operating in the asset management industry. Launched in 2019 by a team of industry veterans, Walter GAM employs an approach based on true partnerships. Walter GAM is part of Walter Capital Management, an asset management firm providing high-performance, diversified investment solutions in public and private markets. www.walter-gam.com

About LFIS Capital

Launched in 2013, LFIS Capital is a quantitative asset manager headquartered in Paris, France. LFIS relies on a unique blend of investment banking and asset management expertise to deliver innovative investment solutions. Its cross-asset, cross-instrument approach is available through commingled alternative and multi-asset funds as well as dedicated solutions. LFIS' global client base ranges from institutional to retail investors and extends across Europe, Canada and Australasia. www.lfis.com

