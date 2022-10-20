NACCA to Launch an Indigenous Business Hub and Gathering Space

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) is thrilled to be launching our Indigenous Business Hub. It includes Ottawa.IBHub.ca, an online platform to grow the Canadian economy, and ADAAWE, a business centre for Indigenous entrepreneurs to gather and grow their businesses. The launch will take place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at NACCA headquarters on 338 Somerset Street West in Ottawa. NACCA is a network of over 50 Indigenous Financial Institutions dedicated to stimulating economic growth for all Indigenous people in Canada.

"It is fitting that our latest initiative be launched during the celebration of Small Business Week," says Shannin Metatawabin, CEO of NACCA. "This hub provides both online and physical spaces for Indigenous entrepreneurs to access the resources they require to succeed. Small Indigenous businesses provide jobs and income to business owners, important services for our communities, and significant contributions to the Canadian economy."

ADAAWE will provide a space for Indigenous entrepreneurs to gather and access supports in person. Under a gorgeous custom mural by Saugeen First Nation artist Emily Kewageshig, ADAAWE will provide working and collaboration spaces, tech and business libraries, and an elder- and entrepreneur-in-residence. The space will also provide visiting Indigenous entrepreneurs with supports, learning events, and platforms to equip their businesses for success.

ADAAWE was given its name by Claudette Commanda, the Elder-in-Residence at the Hub, who is an Algonquin Anishinaabe Elder and Knowledge Keeper. "The Algonquin Anishinaabe word 'adaawe' means 'to trade' or a place of trade," said Elder Claudette Commanda. "The spirit and intent of this ADAAWE are to provide a welcoming, safe and invigorating space for Indigenous people in business to share ideas, seek support and offer assistance. The trading of strengths, challenges, best practices, knowledge, and solutions is vital to ensure Indigenous entrepreneurship is an ongoing process for First Nation, Inuit and Métis business communities that contribute to the overall success of Canada's economy."

Sunshine Tenasco, entrepreneur, author, and water activist, has joined the ADAAWE Team as its Entrepreneur-in-Residence, responsible for rallying and supporting local Indigenous entrepreneurs through monthly meetups at the Hub. "This region has incredible Indigenous-owned businesses," said Sunshine Tenasco. "Our vision is to build a community of Indigenous entrepreneurs working and growing together with the support of the Indigenous business and economic development community, partners and allies."

Like all initiatives of NACCA and the Indigenous Financial Institutions network, our Hub will provide practical means to foster Indigenous self-reliance and promote economic reconciliation. This important initiative will enhance the Indigenous presence in the economy, contributing to the implementation of key Calls to Economic Prosperity of the National Indigenous Economic Strategy (niestrategy.ca).

For more information about the IBHub and ADAAWE, please visit Ottawa.IBHub.ca. For more information about NACCA and the national network of Indigenous Financial Institutions, please visit our website at NACCA.ca.

SOURCE National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association

For further information: Please email [email protected] for interviews and tours.