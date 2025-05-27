Inaugural Board Announces Creation of the First Nations Procurement Authority

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - A coalition of five national First Nations economic institutions has created a national not-for-profit organization to support First Nations businesses' access and success in securing government and corporate procurement opportunities. The First Nations Procurement Authority (FNPA), established on May 1, 2025, will provide targeted outreach, training, and support to verified First Nations businesses interested in pursuing these opportunities.

"An institution like this is urgently needed in Canada," says Mark Dokis, Chair of the First Nation Procurement Authority. "For too long, outdated vendor lists, lacking connections, and cumbersome processes have prevented government and corporate buyers from connecting with authentic First Nations businesses. Our goal is to reverse that trend."

First Nations businesses are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in Canada yet continue to face unique barriers to entry. "Many Indigenous businesses are blocked from opportunities that others take for granted," says Jody Anderson, a director of the FNPA. "Lack of experience with procurement processes, issues with bonding on reserves, and lingering stereotypes all limit their participation."

Beyond this, fraudulent claims to Indigenous identity enable bad actors to exploit set-asides and quotas as authentic First Nation businesses navigate unfamiliar systems without dedicated supports.

"We're calling for transformative change," Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said at the Indigenous Prosperity Forum in May. "A dedicated agency, led by First Nations, to certify and support genuine First Nation entrepreneurs."

The FNPA received its mandate from the Assembly of First Nations in 2023. Its board includes one member from each of five respected Indigenous economic organizations: the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA), AFOA Canada, the Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers (CANDO), First Nations Finance Authority (FNFA), and First Nations Financial Management Board. A representative of the Assembly of First Nations will attend board meetings as an observer.

Modelled after successful Indigenous procurement institutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, the FNPA will be national in scope and regional in operation. First Nations businesses will have access to free registry and certification services, training, and promotion. Government and corporate members will be able to take part in training and services for a reasonable fee.

The FNPA has resulted from years of thought and research. Once operational, it will promote real opportunities for First Nations businesses – and unleash their contribution to Canada's economic prosperity.

Inaugural Board

Alisha Carter – Secretary

– Secretary Jody Anderson – Director

– Director Mark Dokis – Chair

– Chair Bailey Quinn – Treasurer

– Treasurer Ray Wanuch – Director

About NACCA

NACCA, the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association, is a network of over 50 Indigenous Financial Institutions (IFIs) dedicated to stimulating economic growth for all Indigenous people in Canada. These efforts increase social and economic self-reliance and sustainability for Indigenous people and communities nationwide.

