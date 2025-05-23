NACCA Promotes Indigenous Business and Community Participation in the Defence Supply Chain

OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) announces its support for a bold new pilot program promoting the participation of Indigenous communities and businesses in Canada's defence supply chain.

The Indigenous Defence Supply Chain Pilot is a joint initiative of NACCA and the Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers (CANDO). On May 28–29, the two Indigenous economic organizations will bring 25 Indigenous businesses to CANSEC 2025, Canada's leading defence, security, and emerging technology trade show. The businesses will have an opportunity to build relationships and profile their goods and services at CANSEC's Indigenous Pavillion.

"Indigenous businesses are ready, willing, and able to supply to defence projects—which are often located on or near their territories," says Shannin Metatawabin, NACCA's CEO. "But the bidding process is still complex and unfamiliar, and those essential relationships with the sector still need to be built."

The Indigenous Defence Supply Chain Pilot will be a three-year effort focused on building Indigenous capacity to participate in defence procurement. Through an annual call for applications, the pilot will provide cohorts of 30 to 50 Indigenous business owners, community leaders, and development officers access to tools, training, and mentoring in defence procurement.

"This pilot will connect Indigenous businesses and communities to an industry that is known to be difficult to access, while demonstrating its practical approach to cultivating opportunity," says NACCA board chair Elaine Chambers. "And this is only the beginning. To assist First Nation businesses, the First Nations Procurement Authority was just established on May 1, 2025. Part of its mandate will be to take over initiatives like the Defence Supply Chain Pilot for First Nations businesses, making the introductions now occurring at CANSEC a regular feature."

Founded on May 1, 2025, the First Nation Procurement Authority (FNPA) is a not-for-profit corporation that will offer outreach, training, and support to help verified First Nation businesses access government and corporate procurement opportunities. With a clear mandate from the Assembly of First Nations, the FNPA is governed by Canada's five most prominent national Indigenous economic organizations: NACCA, AFOA Canada, the Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers, First Nations Finance Authority, and First Nations Financial Management Board.

The FNPA is modelled after successful institutions supporting Indigenous procurement in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. Once it becomes fully operational, the FNPA will serve as a vital resource for governments and corporate Canada to procure from verified First Nation businesses in a wide range of sectors.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has mandated that federal departments and agencies allocate at least 5% of the total values of their contracts to Indigenous businesses by 2030.

has mandated that federal departments and agencies allocate at least 5% of the total values of their contracts to Indigenous businesses by 2030. An Indigenous business is one that is comprised of at least 51% ownership and control by First nations, Inuit or Metis individual.

Despite there being more than 60,000 Indigenous businesses in Canada , only 2900 are registered withing the Indigenous Services Canada managed Indigenous Business Directory.

, only 2900 are registered withing the Indigenous Services Canada managed Indigenous Business Directory. The IFI network has provided $53,000+ loans totaling $3.3 billion to businesses owned by First Nations, Métis, and Inuit.

to businesses owned by First Nations, Métis, and Inuit. The IFI network has provided $53,000+ loans totaling $3.3 billion to businesses owned by First Nations, Métis , and Inuit.

About NACCA

NACCA, the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association, is a network of over 50 Indigenous Financial Institutions (IFIs) dedicated to stimulating economic growth for all Indigenous people in Canada. These efforts increase social and economic self-reliance and sustainability for Indigenous people and communities nationwide.

Related Links

NACCA: www.nacca.ca

CANDO: www.edo.ca

AFOA Canada: www.afoa.ca

FNFA: www.fnfa.ca

FMB: www.fnfmb.com

FNPA: National Indigenous Business Definition - NACCA National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association

SOURCE National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association

For media inquiries, please contact: Joël Lamoureux, [email protected], 613-316-4089