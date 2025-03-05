NACCA INVESTS $9.5M IN INDIGENOUS TOURISM

OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Indigenous tourism showcases the rich cultural heritage of Indigenous communities while driving their economic participation in Canada. Today, the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) is pleased to announce the Stream 2 Indigenous tourism businesses receiving funding from the Signature Indigenous Tourism Experiences Stream (SITES) under ISED Indigenous Tourism Fund. The SITES program aims to enhance world class First Nation, Métis and Inuit tourism experiences leading to increased tourism to Canada from abroad. The program invested $9.5 million to support 11 projects, driving cultural preservation, economic growth, and sustainable local economies.

On December 5th, 2024, the first recipient Kwanlin Dün First Nation (Yukon) - Sky High Wilderness Ranch was announced. The ranch is a year-round destination offering dog sledding, aurora viewing, and hiking. With the funding, new log cabins are being built to accommodate larger groups and expand Indigenous-led cultural experiences. Today, NACCA is pleased to announce an additional ten recipients that will receive financial support (up to amount indicated) under this stream:

Whitecap Dakota First Nation ( Saskatchewan ) - $1 million - Dakota Dunes Thermal Spa will be Saskatchewan's first high-end thermal spa and Canada's first Indigenous-themed spa, creating a world-class tourism destination. Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations ( Quebec ) - $1 million - Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations is a boutique hotel in Wendake, QC that will modernize guest rooms and enhance cultural experiences to support the Huron-Wendat community. Indigenous Experiences ( Ontario ) - $1 million - Mādahòkì Farm in Ottawa will introduce new programming, marketplace opportunities, and enhanced land-based experiences. Ktunaxa Nation – St. Eugene Resort ( British Columbia ) – $745,000 - St. Eugene Resort, a transformed residential school, will add glamping options, renovate hotel rooms, and upgrade its RV park. Homalco Wildlife Tours ( British Columbia ) - $1 million - Homalco Wildlife Tours, an award-winning tour operator will expand eco-tourism by adding new vessels, upgrade accommodations, and invest in a pier replacement. Wikwemikong Development Commission ( Ontario ) - $1 million - The Point Grondine Park and Eco Resort will expand its eco-tourism attractions, adding campgrounds, cabins, and recreational areas while promoting cultural experiences. Métis Crossing LTD ( Alberta ) - $1 million - Métis Crossing will add an Indigenous spa to its existing Cultural Gathering Centre, wildlife park, boutique lodge, and Sky Watching Domes. Nibiischii Corporation ( Quebec ) – $500,000 Nibiischii Corporation will revitalize the Waconichi service area and expand lodging, aerial trails, observation towers, and snowmobiling with immersive Cree cultural elements. Siksika Nation – Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park ( Alberta ) - $500,000 - BCHP will enhance its exhibits, improve tipi camping and theatre facilities, and prepare for the 150th Anniversary of Treaty 7 in 2027. Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre ( British Columbia ) - $1 million - NDCC will expand exhibits, revitalize interpretive programs, and showcase the modern Osoyoos Indian Band.

For over 35 years, NACCA has supported Indigenous entrepreneurship. This program represents another step forward in that mission. By empowering Indigenous tourism projects that highlight the rich history, culture, and traditions of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit peoples, NACCA continues to promote economic resilience and sustainable local economies.

"Indigenous tourism is a vital bridge between economic growth and cultural preservation," said Shannin Metatawabin, CEO of NACCA. "With our continued collaboration with Indigenous communities, financial institutions, and key partners, we are supporting tourism ventures that empower our communities to share their stories while building sustainable futures and enhancing community prosperity."

"Today's announcement is exemplar of the collaboration between the government and the Indigenous communities.", said The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec. "By working together to uplift Indigenous businesses, we can create local economic opportunities and advance reconciliation. Indigenous tourism can attract high-yield international tourists who seek unique cultural experiences and confirm Canada's place as a top global destination. I look forward to seeing the difference this program has made in communities across the country."

Quick Facts

Total investment: $9.5 million

Number of projects funded: 11

Provinces and territories represented: 7

Expected job creation: Over 200 new jobs across all projects

About SITES

The Signature Indigenous Tourism Experiences Stream (SITES) is part of the Indigenous Tourism Fund, designed to support the development of world-class, export-ready Indigenous tourism experiences. The program aims to increase international visitation to Canada while promoting cultural preservation and economic growth in Indigenous communities.

About NACCA

NACCA is a national Indigenous organization with a network of 50+ Indigenous Financial Institutions (IFIs) across Canada. For more than three decades, NACCA has played a crucial role in advancing economic growth and entrepreneurship among Indigenous communities. Through programs like SITES, NACCA continues to strengthen Indigenous businesses and promote sustainable, community-based development.

Related Links:

NACCA website: www.nacca.ca

SITES program information: www.nacca.ca/sites

Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada: www.indigenoustourism.ca

SOURCE National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association

For media inquiries, please contact: Joel Lamoureux, [email protected], 613-316-4089