NACCA CELEBRATES INDIGENOUS PROSPERITY & LAUNCHES FOUNDATION AT INDIGENOUS PROSPERITY FORUM

GATINEAU, QC, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) and the Indigenous Financial Network (IFI) is pleased to announce the conclusion of this year's Indigenous Prosperity Forum, hosted on the unceded and unsurrendered territory of the Algonquin and Anishinaabe People. The forum, with its theme of 'Paths to Prosperity – A Bright Future Rooted in Tradition', was the organization's most successful thus far, with a sold-out gala and two days of keynotes, panel discussions, presentations, and break out sessions for participants related to Indigenous prosperity. The event also featured an incredible roster of Indigenous artists, entertainers, and artisans from across the country.

NACCA Indigenous Prosperity Forum (CNW Group/National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association)

The conference was an opportunity for Indigenous elders, business owners, youth, and leadership to come together with professionals from business, financial institutions, and the government to discuss Indigenous economic development, self-sufficiency, and economic reconciliation. It was also an opportunity for the launch of the Indigenous Prosperity Foundation. The conference follows the launch of the National Indigenous Economic Strategy (NIES) in June 2022, which presented 107 Calls to Economic Prosperity to achieve a shared vision of socioeconomic parity for Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

NACCA CEO Shannin Metatawabin stated, "Enthusiasm amongst participants is high. Every day we see our members exemplifying this year's theme. We are doing it - we are reclaiming our economy with a plan while remaining rooted in the traditions of our ancestors."

NACCA and its members would like to thank all attendees, panelists, performers, and keynote speakers who shared their thoughts, visions, and ideas on what a truly inclusive economic community looks like for Indigenous peoples. The line-up reflected the diversity of the clients, communities, and partners that NACCA and the IFIs support and work with. The forum and gala would not have been a success without the incredible contributions of so many individuals. A special note of thank you for the generous sponsors of both the forum and gala, whose support ensured that this important event was possible.

With the resounding success of the forum this year, NACCA is setting its sights forward towards next year's conference. We echo the important words of Elder Claudette Commanda's closing prayer, "There is no such thing as goodbye. Our paths will meet again", as we look towards the future. NACCA's 2024 Indigenous Prosperity Forum will return to the Hilton Lac Leamy in Gatineau, QC on May 8th & 9th of 2024.

NACCA, the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association, is a network of over 50 Indigenous Financial Institutions (IFIs) dedicated to stimulating economic growth for all Indigenous people in Canada. These efforts increase social and economic self-reliance and sustainability for Indigenous people and communities nationwide.

