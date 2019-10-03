Myeloma Canada Proudly Appoints 5 New Directors to its Board

MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Myeloma Canada is delighted to announce that five leaders within the Canadian community have joined its Board of Directors.

"The appointment of our new Board members represents an exciting opportunity to broaden the voices and perspectives of Myeloma Canada" stated Johanne Mullen, Chair, Myeloma Canada. "These five individuals bring diverse experience to the table, covering the spectrum of law, business, health technology, relationship-building, patient advocacy as well as governance. Each was carefully selected because of their experience and passion for our cause: to empower the Canadian myeloma community through awareness, education and advocacy programs, while supporting clinical research so that a cure may be found." Johanne added, "We welcome Antoinette Bozac, Emily Crowe, Lorelei Dalrymple, Mélanie Martel and Keith Taylor and look forward to their contributions to Myeloma Canada's Board of Directors".

Antoinette Bozac – Antoinette is an expert trustee and award-winning lawyer in Canada, as well as a Corporate Services Executive with over 20 years' experience at public, private and crown corporations in highly regulated industries, including healthcare. In addition to leading the compliance, governance, human resources and legal functions, Antoinette has experience in managing pensions and benefits, health and safety, insurance and risk management, operational strategy, corporate social responsibility and sustainability, government and investor relations, public affairs, and communications. She has extensive Board Director experience, including with health-focused charities. Antoinette is a Governor of Concordia University and the government-appointed Trustee for l'Association des enseignant(e)s francophones d'Ontario. She is fluently trilingual, Lean Six Sigma certified, and a synchronized skater. Antoinette is honoured to be joining the Board of Myeloma Canada.

Emily Crowe , (PhD) – Emily specialises in health technology assessment (HTA) and evidence requirement and is a Senior Scientific Adviser in the Scientific Advice program at the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in the UK. Emily also leads the development of a parallel advice service with the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health. Additionally, she advises on clinical trial development programs and plans for health economic evaluation, preparing developers for evaluation by payers. Emily has a PhD in biochemistry from the University of British Columbia and completed postdoctoral research in immune cell biology. She works closely with patients to gain a deeper understanding of the unmet medical need for new treatments to improve survival and quality of life and as such, is very proud to be joining the Board of Myeloma Canada.

Lorelei Dalrymple – Lorelei works as a Team Lead for Alberta's largest credit union. Since her 2009 diagnosis, she has been extremely active in the Canadian myeloma community, holding roles on the Myeloma Alberta Support Society Board, including President for three years, and Myeloma Canada's Patient Advisory Council where she has been Chair since 2016. Lorelei has been instrumental in Myeloma Canada's Support Group Leader and Advocacy Summits, the Myeloma Awareness Day at the Alberta legislature, and the Myeloma Canada Early Diagnosis program. She is a member of the Board of the Myeloma Canada Research Network and a steering committee member of Myeloma Canada's Myeloma Priority Setting Partnership for research in Canada. Lorelei is thrilled to join the Myeloma Canada Board and ensure the voices of myeloma patients are represented.

Mélanie Martel - Mélanie is a partner at the law firm of DLA Piper where she practises in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Latent Defects, Class Actions, sale contracts, lease disputes, bankruptcy and insolvency. She represents a broad range of clients before all levels of the court, but also acts to prevent, avoid and settle litigation where possible. Mélanie has been teaching Contract Law (sale, lease, service and enterprise) at the University of Sherbrooke since 2008, as well as the Law of Obligations and Proceedings at the Quebec Bar School since 2009. She is active in the community and currently serves as Director of the Société de Transport de Laval. Serving on the Myeloma Canada Board represents both a personal and professional honour for Mélanie as her sister is currently fighting myeloma.

Keith Taylor - Keith studied at the University of British Columbia, Cambridge University and Sheffield University. He has worked as a police officer in London, UK and with the Vancouver Police Department, as well as in research, planning and management with the Calgary Police Service, the Justice Institute of BC and Canada Post. He has served on several Boards and committees and is currently Partner in a consulting firm specializing in police, justice, governance and community issues. An accomplished photographer, he enjoys short-course triathlons, hiking and biking. Diagnosed with myeloma in 2012, Keith has been in remission since 2014. As a Director on Myeloma Canada's Board, he is grateful to give back to the myeloma community for what he describes as the superb care he receives as a patient.

The five new Directors join Myeloma Canada's current Board: Johanne Mullen (Chair), Eric Low (Vice-Chair), Ellis Basevitz (Treasurer), Anthony Everett (Secretary), Donna Reece, MD (Director), and Anthony Reiman, MD (Director).

ABOUT MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma, also known as myeloma, is the second most common form of blood cancer. Myeloma affects a type of immune cell called the plasma cell, found in the bone marrow. Every day, eight Canadians are diagnosed, yet in spite of its growing prevalence, the disease remains relatively unknown. While there is no cure, people with myeloma are living longer and better lives, thanks to recent breakthroughs in treatment. To find the cure, more funding and research are required. Learn more here: www.myeloma.ca.

ABOUT MYELOMA CANADA

Myeloma Canada is the only national charitable organization created by and for Canadians impacted by multiple myeloma. The organization is driven to improve the lives of those affected by myeloma by empowering the community through awareness, education and advocacy programs, and supporting clinical research to find the cure. Since it was founded in 2005, Myeloma Canada has been making myeloma matter. Learn more here: www.myeloma.ca.

