MyCreds® Announces First SIS Provider Partnership Agreement with Ellucian

CALGARY, AB, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - MyCreds®, Canada's National Digital Credential Network, just announced the signing of its first partnership agreement with a Student Information System (SIS) provider, with Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider. This milestone marks continued progress in building a trusted, institution-led digital infrastructure that supports credential holder mobility across the country.

This agreement formalizes the integration model co-developed by Canadian postsecondary institutions through MyCreds technical working groups. It establishes a scalable foundation for secure, interoperable digital credential exchange nationwide, grounded in institution-defined standards.

Emphasizing the broader significance, Dr. Darran Fernandez, Chair of the Association of Registrars for Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC) stated: "This agreement represents an important step toward a pan-Canadian trust infrastructure for academic and professional credentials. Institutions are not just participating in this work--they are defining the standards that enable trusted, secure, and interoperable data exchange across the country."

Institution-Led Innovation at National Scale

From 2021 to 2024, MyCreds member institutions collaborated through SIS-focused technical working groups to co-develop reusable API specifications. These support standardized issuing, receiving, and status workflows, while maintaining flexibility through a shared "80/20" model.

The agreement ensures that these community-developed specifications remain institution-owned, are shared across the MyCreds National Network, and are not subject to vendor monetization.

A First Step in a Broader, Vendor-Agnostic Approach

The Ellucian and MyCreds agreement represents the first implementation of a broader, non-exclusive model designed to support participation from all SIS providers. MyCreds remains vendor-agnostic and is actively engaging across the ecosystem to extend this framework in ways that protect institutional interests and ensures consistent, standards-based integration.

"Advancing open, community-driven integration standards requires strong alignment between institutions and technology providers," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "We're proud to be MyCreds' first SIS partner and to collaborate with its member institutions to deliver secure, efficient digital credential services to their credential holders. Ellucian is dedicated to supporting higher education across Canada as institutions continue to strengthen and scale a trusted, interoperable national framework for digital credential exchange." This approach reinforces a level playing field across the ecosystem while ensuring that integration models remain aligned with institution-defined priorities.

Delivering Value Across the Ecosystem

This collaboration delivers immediate and long-term benefits:

Institutions : Faster integrations, reduced duplication, and shared implementation approaches

: Faster integrations, reduced duplication, and shared implementation approaches Vendors : Clear, community-defined specifications aligned to institutional needs

: Clear, community-defined specifications aligned to institutional needs Credential Holders: Faster access to secure, portable, and verifiable digital credentials

Building the Future of Trusted Digital Exchange

Together, these efforts reinforce MyCreds as critical infrastructure supporting trusted digital exchange across Canada's education and employment ecosystem, while continuing to support the needs of participating Network Members.

About MyCreds®

MyCreds is Canada's national digital credential network, enabling postsecondary institutions to issue secure, portable, and verifiable digital documents. Operated by ARUCC, MyCreds is built by and for institutions, supporting trusted data exchange and learner mobility nationwide.

About Ellucian

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

SOURCE ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif

Media Contacts: MyCreds® | MesCertif®: Nina Garofalo, Director Communications, [email protected]; Ellucian: Jess Weston, Manager, Communications, [email protected]