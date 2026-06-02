MyCreds® Announces Exploration of ORCID Integration to Strengthen Global Research Connectivity

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - MyCreds, Canada's National Digital Credential Network, today announced it is actively exploring an integration with ORCID, the global standard for researcher identity. This strategic initiative aims to enable Canadian researchers to seamlessly share verified academic and professional credentials from their MyCreds wallet directly to their ORCID profiles.

ORCID is widely adopted by publishers, universities, and funding bodies worldwide, serving as a persistent digital identifier that uniquely identifies researchers and connects them with their scholarly contributions. ORCID identifiers are increasingly required by funders and publishers and improve research integrity by increasing the transparency of research funding sources and affiliations of researchers. This integration represents a timely opportunity to support Canadian researchers in meeting evolving international requirements.

As an ORCID member organization, MyCreds is well positioned to support deeper alignment with global research infrastructure and contribute to trusted, interoperable data exchange across systems.

The initiative reflects the growing convergence between digital credentialing and global research identity infrastructure, extending MyCreds' role in supporting lifelong credentialing, learner mobility, and research mobility.

The proposed integration would enable researchers, with their consent, to share institutionally verified credentials from their MyCreds wallet directly to their ORCID record. This would provide a secure, nonprofit pathway for enriching ORCID records with trusted credentials issued by Canadian postsecondary institutions, while strengthening Canada's competitiveness and visibility within the global research ecosystem.

"This opportunity reflects the growing importance of trusted digital identity in the global research ecosystem," said Chris Shillum, ORCID Executive Director. "ORCID aims to allow researchers to showcase the full spectrum of their contributions and achievements. By enabling verified credentials to flow securely from institutions to ORCID records, we are helping Canadian researchers highlight their qualifications with confidence while strengthening Canada's presence in international research infrastructure."

The integration would also align with the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC)'s mission to advance learner and research mobility, while positioning MyCreds as a competitive, institution-led alternative to commercial credential providers.

"Strengthening connections between verified academic records and global research identity systems is a natural next step for Canada's digital credential ecosystem," said Dr. Darran Fernandez, Chair of the ARUCC Board. "This initiative reflects the leadership of Canadian institutions in building trusted, interoperable infrastructure that supports learner and researcher mobility on a global scale. It helps to position Canadian researchers for evolving international funding and publishing requirements."

MyCreds will begin technical scoping with its service provider to assess integration requirements and associated costs. A detailed business case has been presented for consideration in late 2025, with a potential implementation timeline in 2026 to align with anticipated shifts in funding and research requirements.

About MyCreds

MyCreds is Canada's National Digital Credential Network, enabling postsecondary institutions to issue and share secure, verified digital academic documents. Owned by ARUCC, MyCreds provides a trusted, national infrastructure that supports credential portability, reduces fraud, and empowers learners and institutions with secure digital document exchange.

About ORCID

ORCID (Open Researcher and Contributor ID) is a global, nonprofit organization that provides a persistent digital identifier distinguishing researchers and connecting them with their professional activities and outputs across time, disciplines, and borders. ORCID is widely used by research institutions, publishers, and funders to improve transparency, interoperability, and trust in scholarly communications. Over 60 Canadian universities and research-related organizations participate in ORCID via membership of ORCID-CA, the ORCID Canada Consortium administered by the Canadian Research Knowledge Network (CRKN).

SOURCE ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif

Media Contacts: MyCreds | MesCertif, Nina Garofalo, Director of Communications, [email protected]; ORCID, Julie Petro, Director of Communications, [email protected]