My Childhood Dream…Children Believe Launches "Chalkboards for Change" and Encourages Canadians to Help All Children Dream Fearlessly

Share Your Dreams, Canada!

Canadians are invited to spark change by sharing their own childhood dreams by writing them on a chalkboard – a symbol of education and a catalyst for change.

Up until 5:00 pm on April 15, Canadians can share their childhood dreams with the hashtag #ChalkboardsforChange on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or the childrenbelieve.ca website, as well as by emailing [email protected] or through larger-than-life chalkboards at public events in malls, including:

February 25-27, 2020 at the Toronto Eaton Centre

March 11-13, 2020 at Calgary's Chinook Centre

March 25-27, 2020 at the Halifax Shopping Mall

"Whether they live in Canada or abroad, all children have dreams for their future, and Children Believe wants every child to feel they can achieve those dreams," says Dave Wilson, Interim-CEO, Children Believe. "Chalkboards for Change illustrates how education can help propel dreams into reality. We urge everyone to come together, share their childhood dreams, and join our mission to empower children to live and dream fearlessly."

"My Childhood Dream…"

Children Believe gathered the childhood dreams of Canadian celebrities and influencers to inspire Canadians to share their own. James Duthie, TSN sportscaster and Children Believe volunteer ambassador, had a childhood dream to become a football player.

"I played high school football, was recruited by McGill University and was going there to play, says Duthie. "At the last second I realized I was a 5'10, 155-pound skinny guy with mediocre speed and probably no chance of playing in the NFL or CFL. I decided my best chance to get to the Super Bowl or Grey Cup was as a broadcaster, so I went to Carleton University for Journalism instead. I became a broadcaster, eventually got into sports, and here I am! A lot of people told me not to pursue sports broadcasting, because there weren't many jobs and my odds of living out my dream were pretty low...but I didn't listen. So there is a lesson on believing in yourself and your dreams, even if others doubt you. Even though my original dream didn't come true, having a second dream or a back-up plan can be just as fulfilling."

The popular Canadian recording group, The Strumbellas, are lending support to Chalkboards for Change through the use of their hit song, "One Hand Up". This powerful anthem is the campaign theme song, featuring real Children Believe donors and an online video showing how we can all come together to make children's dreams come true. Canadians can visit childrenbelieve.ca to watch the video and learn how they can help.

Inspire Children to Dream; Witness Dreams Come True

Canadians can join with Children Believe to personally make a difference in a child's life. Childhood dreams collected online and through community events will be shared with children and youth living in Children Believe's global communities, through special events inspiring them to dream big.

Adults who share their childhood dreams at a community event, by emailing [email protected], or online through Chalkboards for Change on childrenbelieve.ca will have a chance to win a trip for two to a Children Believe community to witness the charity's work in action. They'll also be invited to participate in a special community event inspiring children to pursue their dreams.

About Children Believe

Children Believe works globally to empower children to dream fearlessly, stand up for what they believe in — and be heard. For 60 years, we've brought together brave young dreamers, caring supporters and partners, and unabashed idealists. Together, we're driven by a common belief: creating access to education — inside and outside of classrooms — is the most powerful tool children can use to change their world.

SOURCE Children Believe

For further information: Dave Stell, Communications Manager, Children Believe, 905-754-1001, ext. 223, [email protected]