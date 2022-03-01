MUSICOUNTS ANNOUNCES FIVE NOMINEES FOR PRESTIGIOUS TEACHER OF THE YEAR AWARD

WINNER TO BE REVEALED LIVE ON THE 2022 JUNO AWARDS BROADCAST

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - MusiCounts , Canada's leading music education charity, is excited to announce five nominees for the 2022 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation .

Each year, the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award recognizes an inspirational Canadian music educator's impact on students and music education. Today, the charity is proud to highlight the five Award nominees from across Canada:

Jewel Casselman - Lakewood School , Winnipeg, MB

- , Darren Hamilton - David Suzuki Secondary School, Brampton, ON

- David Suzuki Secondary School, Sophie Jalbert - École Roy- Joly , Rivière-du-Loup, QC

- École Roy- , Rivière-du-Loup, QC Kelly Stronach - Mitchell Woods Public School , Guelph, ON

- , Janell Toews - Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Academy, Canmore, AB

"Teachers are the heartbeat of the music classroom. Thanks to their commitment, expertise, passion, and resilience, young people all across the country experience the power of music and its many benefits," said Kristy Fletcher, President of MusiCounts. "We are honoured to recognize an exceptional teacher with the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation. This year's nominees are a remarkable group of teachers who represent the excellence and dedication of music educators nationwide."

The award was established in 2005 to recognize and honour an exceptional Canadian music teacher each year. To date, this award has celebrated the accomplishments of sixteen music educators from across Canada who strive to preserve the livelihood of music education in their school and community. This year's five nominees were announced live at the virtual JUNO Award nominee press conference broadcast at CBCMusic.ca/junos .

"Congratulations to this year's MusiCounts Teacher of the Year nominees," said Peter Lewis, Vice President, Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation. "The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation has celebrated the accomplishments of music educators across Canada and continues to recognize the vital role these educators play in shaping the lives of young Canadians."

The recipient of the 2022 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation, will be announced live on The JUNO Awards broadcast on May 15, 2022 at Budweiser Stage, live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos . The Award winner receives a $10,000 cash prize, a significant contribution toward their school music program, as well as a JUNO statuette.

At today's event MusiCounts also announced that the charity is celebrating 25 years of supporting music education in Canada. In 1997 MusiCounts awarded its first school instrument grant, and since then has given tens of thousands of youth access to the incredible benefits of music education through grants, scholarships, awards, resources, and other music education initiatives. Since its inception, MusiCounts has awarded over $15,700,000 in support of music education in schools and communities across the country.

For additional information, please visit musicounts.ca

About MusiCounts

MusiCounts is Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards. MusiCounts' vision is to ensure all youth in Canada have access to music education through their schools and communities. This vision is realised through grant programs that invest directly into schools and communities across Canada and put musical instruments into the hands of kids. Additionally, MusiCounts creates educational resources; empowers young people to pursue music as a career; and celebrates teachers, artists, and philanthropists who champion music education. Since 1997 MusiCounts has awarded over $15,700,000 in support of music education in Canada.

Media contact :

Ashley Sperling

Strut Entertainment

[email protected]

SOURCE MusiCounts