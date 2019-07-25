Mural dedicated to late teen hockey player to be unveiled at QEII Health Sciences Centre today

Wall hopes to inspire other families facing inherited heart disease in Atlantic Canada



HALIFAX, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Tonight, a heart clinic at the QEII Health Sciences Centre becomes home to a larger-than-life mural dedicated to the late Jordan Boyd; the 16-year-old hockey player who tragically lost his life to a rare, inherited heart disease that went undetected.

In August 2013, while attending the hockey training camp of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Jordan's life came to an unexpected end after he collapsed on the ice. It was later determined that Jordan had an undiagnosed heart condition called Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC).

Over the past six years, the annual hockey tournament organized in memory of the Bedford teen has raised more than $855,000 net to fund inherited heart disease research at the QEII, as well as increase automated external defibrillator (AED) access and awareness in Nova Scotia and from coast-to-coast. In late 2017, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced it would improve first-aid protocols in the wake of Jordan's death – a testament to the Boyd family's fierce efforts to reduce the incidence of sudden cardiac arrest in individuals living with known, or suspected, genetic heart conditions.

On Thursday, July 25, members of the media are invited to attend the official unveiling of the wall mural, which will be seen each day by patients and families living with ARVC and other inherited heart conditions.

WHAT Official unveiling of wall mural dedicated to the late Jordan Boyd, when Jordan's family will see the piece for the very first time. Opportunity to hear the impact Jordan's legacy has had on Atlantic Canadian patients through the $855,000 raised in his honor for research.



WHEN Thursday, July 25, 2019

5:00 p.m.



WHERE Halifax Infirmary – QEII Health Sciences Centre

1796 Summer St., Halifax

*Call Nicole Topple (902 476 9798 upon arrival) to proceed to clinic space



WHO Interview opportunities with: Stephen Boyd, Jordan's father and founder of the Jordan Boyd Celebrity Hockey Challenge

QEII physician who specializes in inherited heart disease and director of the clinic where the mural will now reside

Representative from the QEII Foundation, who are honouring Jordan posthumously with this mural installation

