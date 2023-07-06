MUNKMD JOINS FUNCTIONALAB GROUP

Dr. Munk studied medicine at McGill University and is a Board-certified dermatologist in Canada and the United States. His professional philosophy emphasizes personalized care with scientifically proven treatments. The range of non-invasive treatments available at the clinic includes injectables and a full range of the best technologies for the face and body. Dr. Munk's medical interests include treating acne, rosacea and skin cancers.

"It is a privilege to have Dr. Munk join the Dermapure family. We share the same value of caring for people to empower their confidence. This will allow us to better serve patients in downtown Montreal and the West Island, where Dr. Munk will lead the Cosmedica clinic founded by Dr. Benchetrit. We are looking forward to helping Dr. Munk expand his reach!" says Marilyne Gagné, Founder and President of Dermapure.

"Joining the Functionalab Group and Dermapure allows me to benefit from an exchange of knowledge and best practices with industry colleagues who are equally dedicated to innovative treatments and perfecting the standards of patient care," says Dr. Roni Munk. "I take pride in offering customized skincare treatment plans to all my patients, and I know that being part of the Dermapure group will allow me to offer even more value. We share a common philosophy around client focus and values of professionalism and responsibility, which truly sets the Dermapure brand apart in the industry," he added.

"We could not be more excited to partner with Dr. Munk, someone we have immense respect for and with whom we share the same vision for our industry. Our partnership with Dr. Munk's clinic is our first official partnership announcement since the merger between Functionalab Group and FYi's Medical Aesthetic Division and is further testimony to the benefits of being part of such a strong partnership," says Francis Maheu, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of the Functionalab Group. "We look forward to working with Dr. Munk and continuing to welcome the brightest and most innovative aesthetic medicine physicians to our group," he concluded.

"We are proud to be able to offer industry experts, such as Dr. Munk, opportunities to grow and share their knowledge with our medical community. We are both winning due to this new partnership, which fully aligns with our mission to build the most trusted brands in the industry," says Dr. Jason McWhirter, Co-CEO of the Functionalab Group.

About Functionalab Group

Functionalab Group is a brand builder in the beauty sector that focuses on and brings innovation to two high-growth segments: aesthetic medicine, with its network established under the Dermapure and Project Skin MD brands as well as its Functionalab professional skincare line, and the dermo-cosmetic sector with its Jouviance line, available in pharmacies:

Following its merger with FYi's Medical Aesthetic Division in January 2023 , the Group represents Canada's largest branded network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics with over 65 clinics, offering an approach to skincare that combines cutting-edge technologies with their lines of professional skincare Functionalab and SkinCeuticals.

Functionalab Group has been ranked as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies by the GROWTH LIST for five consecutive years, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and was a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Grand Prize in 2016 and 2023.

For more information on Functionalab Group, please visit www.functionalabgroup.com and its brands' websites: www.dermapure.com/en, www.projectskinmd.com, www.en.jouviance.com and www.functionalab.com/en.

SOURCE Functionalab Group Inc.

