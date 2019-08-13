Municipal leaders heading to Ottawa for 2019 AMO Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - About 2,000 participants from hundreds of municipalities and organizations from across Ontario will participate in the Association of Municipalities of Ontario's 2019 AMO Conference, August 18 to 21 at the Shaw Centre and Westin in Ottawa.

AMO's annual conference is Ontario's top educational forum for municipal governments. This year, the program features more than 70 sessions and workshops reflecting the broad scope of municipal responsibilities. Keynote presenters include:

Hon. Doug Ford , Premier of Ontario

, Premier of Hon. Steve Clark , Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Andrea Horwath , Leader of the Ontario NDP and Official Opposition

, Leader of the Ontario NDP and Official Opposition John Fraser , Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party

, Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party Mike Schreiner , Leader of the Green Party of Ontario

, Leader of the Green Party of Jamie McGarvey , AMO President

The annual conference is a chance for municipal officials to work together to address shared challenges, to learn, and to create new opportunities. In addition to the conference program, municipal staff and officials will take part in hundreds of delegation meetings with provincial and federal ministries. Provincial ministers will also take questions from municipal elected officials in an open forum.

Key session topics include cyber security, cannabis legalization, local economies in transition, changes to the health care system, recycling and the rise of plastics, affordable housing, municipal policing, rural economic development, climate change, addressing social and health problems facing our communities and much more.

Program details are available at www.amo.on.ca.

All media are required to register in Room 204 at the Shaw Centre. Attending media are encouraged to book accommodation as soon as possible, if needed. Reporters can access key conference information and build an itinerary through the AMO mobile app.

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario's 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada's political system.

Follow AMO on Twitter, @AMOPolicy, and use the official conference hashtag #AMOConf19

SOURCE Association of Municipalities of Ontario

For further information: Brian Lambie, AMO Media Contact, 416-729-5425, lambie@redbrick.ca

Related Links

http://www.amo.on.ca

