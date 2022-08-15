Municipal leaders come together in Ottawa for the first time in almost three years

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The 2022 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference kicked off today, with more than 2,000 participants from hundreds of municipalities and organizations gathering in Ottawa for the first time since 2019.

"There's value in being together, and after close to three years apart, the 2022 AMO Conference is an opportunity for municipal governments to work together on some of most pressing challenges facing Ontario's communities," said AMO President Jamie McGarvey. "The Conference is also a chance for municipal officials to work directly with the newly elected Ontario government as it begins its new mandate."

Premier Doug Ford addressed delegates. The full presentation is available online.

Interim Leader of the NDP Peter Tabuns, and Liberal MPP Stephen Blais also addressed delegates. The first full day of programming featured the Women's Leadership Forum, including a conversation about why it matters to have elected officials from diverse backgrounds and lived experiences at the decision-making table.

Featuring more than 60 speakers, sessions, and workshops, the 2022 Conference reflects the broad scope of municipal responsibilities. AMO has once again partnered with TVO to deliver segments of the conference through its flagship current affairs program, The Agenda, reaching a broad audience across Ontario.

Municipal staff and elected officials will take part in hundreds of delegation meetings with provincial ministries over the four-day event.

Conference highlights for Tuesday, August 16 include:

The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Mike Schreiner , Leader of the Green Party of Ontario

, Leader of the Green Party of The Ministers' Forum, where Ontario Government Ministers will take questions directly from municipal officials.

Sessions related to climate change, housing and homelessness, reconciliation, public health and COVID, emergency management, municipal pensions, and the Blue Box program transition .

Results of the 2022 AMO Board Elections

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario's 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada's political system.

