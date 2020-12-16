Municipal Budget 2021 - Tax freeze for all residential properties

BEACONSFIELD, QC, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Beaconsfield's mayor Georges Bourelle is pleased to announce a freeze for local taxes on all residential properties, while 92% of commercial properties will benefit from a global tax rate below inflation despite increased proportionate shares for costs related to the Montreal Agglomeration.

"These results are all the more satisfying as they were achieved in the particularly difficult context of the pandemic which has upset both our personal and professional lives," explains Mayor Bourelle.

In March, the administration had to undertake an urgent review of its operations in order to maintain as many municipal services and activities as possible while respecting the health authorities' instructions to assure public health and safety.

"By freezing the local residential taxes, the municipal administration demonstrates its diligence in ensuring the City's stringent fiscal management and respecting our citizens' ability to pay," says Mayor Bourelle.

The administrative exercise becomes even more demanding by the administration's total lack of control of regional expenses managed by the City of Montreal, representing half of the municipality's budget. Moreover, these expenses for regional services are increasing beyond inflation.

It should further be noted that the City of Montreal is overcharging Beaconsfield, for a second consecutive year, by $2M for agglomeration services. This overcharge is due to an error in the algorithm used for calculating the proportionate shares of each of the 15 municipalities linked to Montreal on the island, including Beaconsfield.

"We have to absorb the increased costs for regional services while maintaining quality services in Beaconsfield and controlling costs. This difficult and demanding exercise makes the outcome even more satisfactory", concludes Mayor Bourelle.

The Mayor and the members of Municipal Council would like to commend the excellent work of the municipal employees and express their appreciation for the results achieved in the particular context of the pandemic.

