Founded in Montréal in 1989, GTI is a strategic IT partnership of entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs who are seeking a long-term competitive advantage. From outsourcing to cloud computing and software solutions to digital ecosystems, GTI's customers can now count on the cutting-edge expertise on over 90 specialists who can help them accelerate their digital transformation.

"This merger was in response to our clients' increasing demands for a broader and more diversified digital service offer. By pooling our expertise GTI becomes a unique one-stop IT hub that offers large-scale, innovative technology in one centralized location. We are now better positioned to help our clients reach their business goals," said Christian Coutu, President and CEO, GTI.

"This is the next logical step after 10 years of collaboration and knowledge-sharing. This merger confirms our digital expertise and strengthens our offer through the integration of a web intelligence division. More than ever, we are determined to offer robust, secure and innovative technological ecosystems that are perfectly adapted to our clients' needs," said Karim Kendjouh, President and Partner, MultipleMedia.



A New Brand Image That Reflects a Bright Future

To celebrate this important milestone, GTI is proud to launch a brand-new visual identity. This new image, which embodies stability and rigour through its square shape, creativity and security through its colour, reflects the evolution of an innovative Quebec flagship, an integrated technology leader and a one-stop IT hub that creates added value for its customers.

"This is a new era in the history of GTI. With over 90 TI experts now speaking the same language as well as a brand identity that represents its ambitions, GTI is making a strategic move to solidify its expertise as IT consultants. In taking these new strides, we are optimizing not only customer experience, but the quality of our service offer," added Christian Coutu.

About GTI, MultipleMedia and Volutus Technologies

Founded in Montreal in 1989, GTI is headed by a team of creative and dynamic entrepreneurs who are passionate about business and technology. Their work consists in transforming IT resources into true strategic allies for their customers' business.

Founded in Montréal in 1997, MultipleMedia is a web intelligence hub that designs powerful digital ecosystems for its clients across Canada.

Since 2020, Volutus Technologies has been offering SMEs personalized cloud computing solutions.

