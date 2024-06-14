TORONTO, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Multicultural Christian Community is delighted to announce a vibrant celebration of faith, freedom, and the Christian heritage of Canada, scheduled to take place at Nathan Phillips Square on June 15th. This remarkable event will bring together individuals from various cultural backgrounds to honor and celebrate the rich Christian heritage that is integral to Canada's identity.

Event Details:

Multicultural Christian Community to Gather at Nathan Phillips Square to Celebrate Faith, Freedom, and Canada's Christian Heritage

- Date: June 15th

- Time: Noon - 10:00 PM

- Location: Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto

- Address: 100 Queen Street West, M5H 2N2

Event Highlights:

- Live Music and Performances: Experience uplifting music from multicultural choirs, bands, and solo artists, with performances by acclaimed artists and Juno nominees like Jennifer Lewin and Tuzee. Christian Rock artist Thurane is traveling from Arizona to participate in the festival. The festival will showcase the talents of 250 participants, ranging from teenagers to senior citizens, through dance and a wide array of music genres, including Contemporary, Jazz, Hip Hop, Rap, Christian Rock, Reggae, and various dance styles. The Choir from Carr Street Baptist Church, comprising Ukrainians and Russians, will also perform, exemplifying the unifying power of faith. "Only Jesus can bring enemies together," say the organizers.

- Delectable Delights: Savor delicious foods from a variety of cultural traditions available throughout the square.

- Family Activities: Enjoy fun and engaging activities for children and families, including face painting, games, and interactive displays.

Prominent Attendees:

Among the notable politicians attending will be:

- The Honourable Pierre Poilievre

Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada

- The Honourable Ahmed Hussen

Minister of International Development

- The Honourable Michael Ford

Minister of Citizenship & Multiculturalism

This non-denominational event will welcome Catholics, Baptists, Anglicans, Presbyterians, Pentecostals, and individuals from many other denominations, truly embodying the spirit of unity in diversity.

Purpose and Significance:

This gathering is a unique opportunity for Christians of all backgrounds to unite, celebrate their faith, and express gratitude for the freedom to worship and live in a country that values religious diversity and heritage. It also serves as a poignant reminder of the significant role that Christian faith and principles have played in shaping the Canadian society we cherish today.

Statement from the Organizers:

"We believe in the power of faith to bring communities together and to build a more inclusive and compassionate society," says Molly Banerjei, CEO of the Christian Music Festival.

Invitation:

We warmly invite everyone to join us for this special celebration and to experience the joy and unity that come from our shared faith and heritage.

Join us at Nathan Phillips Square on June 15th for a day of celebration, reflection, and community spirit that you won't want to miss.

For More Information: Molly Banerjei, CEO, Christian Music Festival, Phone: 647-979-3220, Website: [www.ChristianMusicFestival.org](http://www.ChristianMusicFestival.org)