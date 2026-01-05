MulticoreWare Demonstrates Real-Time Cloud-to-Car AI Workflow with Qualcomm AI HUB and QCR100 Instance at CES 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- MulticoreWare, Inc., a global technology company and software partner for Qualcomm Incorporated, today announced a new demonstration highlighting the seamless implementation of ADAS workloads using Qualcomm AI toolchains and QCR100 cloud-based instances.

The demo highlights a complete 'Cloud-to-Car' development and validation workflow, enabling OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to rapidly test and optimize Perception, Planning, and Sensor Fusion workloads in the cloud before deploying them to the edge.

By leveraging Qualcomm AI Hub and AIMET, MulticoreWare successfully quantized a complex ADAS Perception model and validated its inference on the Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 (QCR100) accelerator, replicating automotive-grade performance and significantly reducing development cycles for Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

Streamlining AI Deployment, the demo illustrates how MulticoreWare's expertise in AI toolchains allows for the efficient onboarding of custom OEM models. By converting models from FP32 to highly optimized INT8 formats via AIMET, the solution ensures high accuracy and performance when deployed on Qualcomm automotive platforms.

"We are excited to partner with Qualcomm, leveraging MulticoreWare's deep expertise in optimizing and quantizing AI models with Qualcomm AI toolchains for compute-intensive ADAS and in-cabin systems," said Vish Rajalingam, VP & GM, Mobility & Transportation BU at MulticoreWare. "Together, we are driving a major advancement in scaling software-defined vehicle technologies on Qualcomm's cutting-edge SoCs."

Rajat Sagar, VP, Product Management at Qualcomm Incorporated, said, "We are pleased to work with MulticoreWare to demonstrate the power of the Qualcomm AI Hub. This collaboration highlights how our unified AI toolchain enables developers to seamlessly optimize and verify ADAS models from the cloud to the car, accelerating time-to-market."

Key Benefits of Qualcomm AI Hub & MulticoreWare Workflow for OEMs

Smooth transition from FP32 to quantized INT8/INT16 models. Scalable Cloud Workflow: On-demand access to QCR100 instances for global validation and CI/CD pipelines without on-premises hardware constraints.

Compatibility between QCR100 cloud cards and edge automotive AI accelerator devices. Rapid Deployment: Access to a growing library of state-of-the-art models on AI Hub for immediate integration.

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services serving a wide group of customers with solutions like Hardware Platform Compilers & Toolchains, SDK Libraries, Video codecs, and Algorithm & Data Engineering using vision & non-vision sensors (Radar, LiDAR, IMU, GPS). MulticoreWare's solutions are used in Automotive (ADAS/AD), Surveillance, Defence, Smart Health, IoT, Industrial, Robotics, Smart Cities. Their industry-leading video codec products (x266/x265/Ultraziq) are used in live streaming or VOD services across many broadcast customers.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Our Snapdragon® platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm Dragonwing™ products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Media Contact: Suchithra Thyagarajan | [email protected]

