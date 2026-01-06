MulticoreWare Announces Plans to Join Qualcomm Authorized Design Center Program to Accelerate AI Scaling and Productization

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- MulticoreWare, Inc., a global leader in software performance optimization and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced its intended collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to serve as an AI Software Authorized Design Center (ADC).

The planned cooperation aims to position MulticoreWare as a key enabler for automakers and enterprises to scale AI workloads from proof-of-concept to mass-scale production on Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ solutions. As an ADC, MulticoreWare will help bridge the gap between state-of-the-art research & development AI models and scalable commercial embedded solutions. Together, the companies will solve last-mile AI deployment challenges – such as model porting, model quantization, and heterogeneous compute optimization – to ensure that high-demand workloads perform reliably within the strict power and thermal constraints of edge devices.

MulticoreWare works with leading automakers to deliver production-grade Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on the Snapdragon Digital Chassis. Additionally, MulticoreWare optimizes Generative AI workloads, including LLMs and Vision Transformer models, for efficient on-device performance.

"We look forward to joining the Qualcomm Authorized Design Center Program, a move that formalizes our long-standing history of driving optimal compute performance on Snapdragon Digital Chassis platforms," said Vish Rajalingam, VP and GM, Mobility and Transportation BU at MulticoreWare. "By combining Qualcomm Technologies' industry-leading AI stack with our specialized capabilities in model porting and performance tuning, we can help empower our customers to scale their next-generation intelligent devices, while accelerating time-to-market more efficiently than ever before."

"Realizing the full potential of on-device AI requires engineering partners who deeply understand how to optimize performance per watt," said Laxmi Rayapudi, VP and GM, Software, Automotive & Industrial and Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We look forward to welcoming MulticoreWare as an Authorized Design Center. Their expertise in algorithmic optimization and model porting will help our mutual customers efficiently produce and scale AI solutions on Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions."

MulticoreWare will focus on enabling high-performance AI on the edge, optimizing models for Snapdragon platforms to deliver low-latency, efficient solutions across automotive, robotics, embedded & consumer IoT, and client & datacenter compute industries.

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services serving a wide group of customers with solutions like Hardware Platform Compilers & Toolchains, SDK Libraries, Video codecs, and Algorithm & Data Engineering using vision & non-vision sensors (Radar, LiDAR, IMU, GPS). MulticoreWare's solutions are used in Automotive (ADAS/AD), Surveillance, Defence, Smart Health, IoT, Industrial, Robotics, Smart Cities. Their industry-leading video codec products (x266/x265/Ultraziq) are used in live streaming or VOD services across many broadcast customers.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Digital Chassis and Hexagon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

