MulticoreWare and Small Pixels Announce AI-Powered Integrated Video Optimization Solution to Dramatically Reduce Bandwidth and Infrastructure Costs

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- MulticoreWare, Inc., and Small Pixels today announced a strategic technology collaboration merging two powerful optimization solutions: MulticoreWare's Ultraziq and Small Pixels' SPAIQ Stream. The joint solution delivers unmatched efficiency up to 40% across video delivery pipelines, addressing the growing industry demand for bandwidth efficiency and cost-effectiveness in streaming and cloud-based media workflows.

Ultraziq is an advanced encoding optimization layer for x265, x264, and SVT–AV1. With x265, it enables up to 8 live channels instead of one, cuts encoding time by around 20%, reduces compute and infrastructure load, and can deliver up to 50% cost savings on Arm–based cloud instances.

AGK Karunakaran, President & CEO of MulticoreWare said, "Our customers want real, measurable ROI from their media pipelines. Together with Small Pixels, we're delivering exactly that: faster processing, lower compute usage, reduced bandwidth consumption, and major cost savings across cloud and infrastructure layers. This partnership creates one of the most compelling optimization stacks available today."

Small Pixels' SPAIQ Stream is a hardware-agnostic AI pre-processing layer that makes pixels "compression-resistant" before encoding. It reduces bandwidth by up to 50% while maintaining or improving perceived quality. By optimizing the signal at the source, it lowers CDN, delivery, and storage costs, supporting sustainability without requiring changes to existing pipelines.

Fabio Clabot, CEO & Co-Founder, Small Pixels said, "Over the last few years, Small Pixels has evolved alongside the industry, maturing our technology through direct collaboration with global customers to solve their most pressing delivery challenges. Today, our SPAIQ engine is a proven solution for today's delivery challenges. By integrating our pre-processing layer with MulticoreWare's stack, we offer a unified, hardware-agnostic approach that scales efficiency and reduces costs across the entire video chain."

Together, SPAIQ Stream and Ultraziq provide an end-to-end optimization workflow across encoding and delivery, cutting both server-side costs and downstream bandwidth usage. This combined solution is ideal for media processing, remote production, cloud gaming, OTT streaming, live sports, video conferencing, surveillance, and XR/immersive applications.

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services serving a wide group of customers with solutions like Hardware Platform Compilers & Toolchains, SDK Libraries, Video codecs, and Algorithm & Data Engineering using vision & non-vision sensors (Radar, LiDAR, IMU, GPS). MulticoreWare's solutions are used in Automotive (ADAS/AD), Surveillance, Defence, Smart Health, IoT, Industrial, Robotics, Smart Cities. Their industry-leading video codec products (x266/x265/Ultraziq) are used in live streaming or VOD services across many broadcast customers.

www.multicorewareinc.com

About Small Pixels

Small Pixels is a deep-tech company providing AI-driven video enhancement and optimization software. Its proprietary SPAIQ engine uses lightweight neural networks at the pre-processing stage to improve clarity and reduce bitrate by up to 50%. Its "Human-Centric AI" approach ensures enterprise-grade performance and real-time efficiency on any hardware, from cloud to edge, across the broadcast, security, and media restoration industries.

www.smallpixels.ai

Contact:

Suchithra Thyagarajan

[email protected]

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SOURCE MulticoreWare Inc.