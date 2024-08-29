MulticoreWare and ECARX Announce Partnership to Deliver High-Performance Software for Intelligent Driving Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- MulticoreWare Inc, a global technology company offering software solutions & engineering services, is pleased to announce its partnership with ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) ("ECARX" or the "Company"), a global mobility tech provider, to optimize algorithms for intelligent driving solutions on multi-core heterogeneous compute platforms. This collaboration focuses on enhancing performance for ECARX's advanced driving systems, integrating CPU, GPU, and DSP technologies.

MulticoreWare achieved significant optimization of ECARX's vehicle software algorithms, which are now in operation in Lynk & Co 08 EM-P receiving positive market feedback. Through continued technological innovation and market practice, the intelligent driving technology products delivered by ECARX are providing users with a safer, more efficient, and personalized travel experience.

MulticoreWare and ECARX will jointly optimize the performance of edge intelligent driving systems, enhancing the response times and accuracy of intelligent driving systems. The partnership will also aim to accelerate the time-to-market for mass production of products with utmost consideration for safety and robustness. ECARX's partnership with MulticoreWare underscores its commitment to creating a robust ecosystem with automotive software and hardware manufacturers, driving mutual success.

AGK Karunakaran, President and CEO of MulticoreWare said, "We are thrilled to partner with ECARX, a leader in automotive innovation that has been delivering exceptional user experience. Together, MulticoreWare and ECARX will advance the development of cutting-edge AI technologies, driving the future of advanced driver assistance systems for the global automotive industry."

Ziyu Shen, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of ECARX said, "ECARX collaborates with MulticoreWare to efficiently deliver cutting-edge software features to our customers. By leveraging MulticoreWare's expertise in heterogeneous computing optimization for ECARX Skyland Pro Intelligent driving platform, we aim to provide unique vehicle experiences to global OEMs."

As a global leading provider of automotive intelligence solutions in the industry, ECARX is dedicated to advancing safe and efficient driving solutions through ongoing technological innovation and strategic partnerships. Its collaboration with MulticoreWare highlights significant potential and practical benefits for the widespread rollout of the ECARX Skyland Pro intelligent driving platform across various OEMs and vehicle models.

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services serving a wide group of customers with solutions like Hardware Platform Compilers & Toolchains, SDK Libraries, Video codecs, and Algorithm & Data Engineering using vision & non-vision sensors (Radar, LiDAR, IMU, GPS). MulticoreWare's solutions are used in Automotive (ADAS/AD), Surveillance, Defence, Smart Health, IoT, Industrial, Robotics, Smart Cities. Their industry-leading video codec products (x266™/x265/Ultraziq) are used in live streaming or VOD services across many broadcast customers.

www.multicorewareinc.com

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,900 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, Smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 6.9 million vehicles worldwide.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1925881/MulticoreWare_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MulticoreWare Inc.

Media Contact :Suchithra Thyagarajan, [email protected]