MulticoreWare and AMD Collaborate to Advance Physical AI and Autonomous Robotics on AMD Platforms

Companies Demonstrated Real-Time Multimodal AI and Vision-Language-Action Workflows on AMD Ryzen™ AI Platforms at AMD Advancing AI 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- MulticoreWare, Inc., a global technology company specializing in AI software solutions, physical AI, accelerated computing, and engineering services, today announced its ongoing collaboration with AMD to advance autonomous robotics and edge intelligence on AMD platforms.

As part of this collaboration, MulticoreWare joined AMD at AMD Advancing AI 2026 to present 'Enabling Physical AI on AMD', demonstrating how advanced vision, language, and action (VLA) models can drive real-time robotic intelligence on AMD Ryzen™ AI Embedded platforms.

As AI increasingly moves from the cloud into robots, autonomous systems, and intelligent edge devices, organizations need efficient ways to run sophisticated AI models closer to where decisions need to be made. Together, AMD and MulticoreWare are helping developers bring advanced perception, reasoning, and action capabilities to AMD-powered systems.

At AMD Advancing AI 2026, AMD and MulticoreWare demonstrated how multimodal VLA models run on AMD Ryzen™ AI Embedded integrated GPUs using AMD ROCm™, enabling robots to perceive, reason, and act in real time. The session showcased practical guidance for AI developers, robotics engineers, and innovators building next-generation intelligent machines on AMD Embedded platforms.

"Physical AI is reshaping how machines perceive, decide and act in the real world," said Sumit Shah, Head of Product Management and Marketing, Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group, AMD. "AMD Ryzen™ AI Embedded X100 Series processors deliver a scalable, open x86 Embedded platform that unifies AI, real-time control and industrial reliability to enable the generation of autonomous systems without locking developers into a single compute architecture or software stack."

"A Physical AI system depends on a tightly integrated loop between perception and actuation. It must operate in real time, on real hardware, and in environments that are inherently unpredictable," said Vish Rajalingam, VP & GM, Mobility and Transportation BU at MulticoreWare. "That makes it a hardware-software co-design challenge, not simply an AI inference problem. Building on the open-source AMD Robotics Software Suite, we work closely with OEMs to optimize the entire stack so that latency, reliability and accuracy targets are consistently achieved in production environments. That's the integration MulticoreWare and AMD deliver together to move intelligent robotic systems from prototype to deployment."

This session builds on more than 15 years of collaboration, with MulticoreWare delivering software optimization, AI, and engineering expertise across the AMD ecosystem, including Ryzen™ AI, Ryzen™, AMD EPYC™, AMD Instinct™, AMD Radeon™, and adaptive computing technologies.

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare, Inc. is a global technology company delivering AI software solutions and engineering services that accelerate innovation in Physical AI, Agentic AI, Robotics, Edge Intelligence, and Accelerated Computing. With expertise in multimodal AI, Vision-Language-Action (VLA) models, sensor perception and fusion, AI optimization, embedded systems, and high-performance software, MulticoreWare helps customers transform advanced AI technologies into production-ready solutions. Its innovations power applications across automotive, robotics, industrial automation, smart cities, healthcare, defense, and intelligent edge devices, while its video codec technologies enable next-generation video experiences worldwide.

www.multicorewareinc.com

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, Instinct, Radeon, Ryzen and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Contact:

Suchithra Thyagarajan

VP - Corporate Marketing

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SOURCE MulticoreWare Inc.